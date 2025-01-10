Home News Arkansas hailed as 'Most Pro-Life State in America'

For the fifth-consecutive year, Arkansas has been honored with the distinction of being the “Most Pro-Life State in America.”

Americans United for Life released its “Life List 2025” last week, which ranks states on the basis of how “life-affirming” their laws and policies are regarding issues including abortion, assisted suicide and conscience protections in the healthcare industry.

According to its annual report, Arkansas topped the list, followed by Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Indiana. Tennessee, which previously ranked 13th on the list, bumped up to No. 6. Alabama, which had previously placed at No. 10 on the list, dropped to 16th place.

At 50th place, Vermont was the least pro-life state in the country, reported AUL, followed by New Jersey at No. 49, Oregon at No. 48, Washington at No. 47, Hawaii at No. 46, and New York at No. 45.

“This past legislative session, the pro-life movement faced many challenges, including pro-abortion ballot initiatives and legislation targeting pregnancy resource centers. However, several states stood firm in their courageous defense and advocacy for life,” stated AUL.

“Unfortunately, there was a significant dip in the number of life-affirming protections passed this year. Last year, the pro-life movement was successful in enacting at least 59 life-affirming laws. This year, only 41 pro-life bills and resolutions have been passed.”

Jerry Cox, founder and president of the Arkansas Family Council, released a statement Monday celebrating the news that AUL had given his state such a distinction.

“More than a decade ago, Family Council joined with Arkansas Right to Life and others in setting out to make Arkansas the most pro-life state in America. By working together, we have done that,” wrote Cox.

“Keeping Arkansas the most pro-life state will take constant effort. As a pro-life leader, Arkansas has done important work, but we can’t stop. There is more pro-life work to do. We look forward to continuing that work when the Arkansas Legislature convenes next week.”

Last August, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled 4-3 against a petition by Arkansans for Limited Government for a referendum on the November ballot that, if passed, would have enshrined abortion under certain circumstances as a state constitutional right.

Justice Rhonda Wood authored the majority opinion, concluding that "the petitioners failed to comply with the statutory filing requirements for paid canvassers” and thus did not legitimately collect enough signatures for the initiative.

"That statute was inapplicable to volunteer canvassers. As such, we ordered [Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston] to count the signatures from volunteer canvassers, but we do not order him to count the signatures from paid canvassers," Wood wrote.

"Because the number of the initial count of signatures fails to meet the facial validity threshold required by law, we deny further relief."