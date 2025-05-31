Home News Author Arlene Pellicane on how to love (and like) your spouse for life

We have all heard the well-worn statistic that one in every two marriages ends in divorce. It’s hard. There is too much responsibility involved. The longer you are married the more boring life becomes.

The excuses for ending a marriage seem endless. Yet research tells us the happiest people in the world are those in a healthy marriage.

For example, a recent study from the National Center for Health indicates that marriage rates are increasing while divorce rates are declining.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

In another positive development, Harvard University reports that regular churchgoers are 50% less likely to divorce.

A recent Gallup survey says that married people are 20% happier than those who are unmarried.

Obviously, it is quite easy to get lost in the minutiae of percentages, platitudes and the possibilities these studies provide. However, there is the enduring thought that marriage can be enriching if we see it as a celebration and not a life sentence.

Arlene Pellicane is a bestselling author and podcast host who has a new book out called Making Marriage Easier: How to Love (and Like) Your Spouse for Life. She believes there are several key decisions that will help you clarify your marital values and cultivate a marriage that is not only enduring but one that is exciting and filled with contentment.

“In marriage, there are rules that make the marriage enjoyable and makes the game playable for life,” says Pellicane, who has been married 25 years herself. “And so you establish those rules. We look for them in the Word of God first. We know that this is a forever commitment. We know that we are to love one another. We know wives submit to their husbands, and we always get all the controversy over the wives submitting. But really the husbands love, husbands cherish.”

Pellicane, who has authored nine previous books, wants to address and hopefully eliminate common threats to our marriage — poor communication, tension over differences, lack of physical intimacy, parenting stress and many more.

“My hope is that after people read this book, that they look at each other with gratitude,” shares Pellicane, who also hosts “The Happy Home Podcast”. “My desire is that they appreciate their spouse, that something new in their heart would just kind of awaken that to think like, I really appreciate you. I'm so glad you're in my life. I cherish you.”

Pellicane joins us on the "Crossmap Podcast" to talk about four key decisions that make marriage easier. Listen as she explains why it is vital to keep a marriage vibrant and how it prevents spouses from feeling like roommates, and the importance of prioritizing your life partner over your children.

LISTEN NOW: