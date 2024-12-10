Home News Armed man who entered Va. church charged with attempted murder

A man accused of entering a Virginia church with a gun during worship before being physically subdued has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and other charges.

On Sunday, an armed man entered the Divine Church of Deliverance and Transformation Holiness of Suffolk and approached the podium in the sanctuary before being tackled by the pastor, Brian Outlaw.

The man has been identified as Tremonte Smith, a 24-year-old resident of Chesapeake, and is facing charges of attempted murder in the second degree, shooting a gun inside an occupied building, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

According to a report by the Suffolk Police Department, authorities responded to a call early afternoon on Sunday that gunshots were fired inside a church building.

“Suffolk Police officers arrived on the scene and their initial investigations determined that a person known to Divine Church of Deliverance and Transformation had entered the building during service hours seeking out a staff member who was on the premises,” stated local police.

“The subject was carrying a firearm and shot one round in the direction of the staff member; however, the staff member was not injured. The subject was detained in the establishment by bystanders in attendance until Suffolk Police arrived. No other injuries were reported.”

Outlaw posted a statement on the church’s Facebook page Sunday evening saying that he wanted “to assure everyone that the safety and well-being of all involved remain our top priority.”

“We are grateful for the swift and appropriate actions taken, and we continue to pray for peace and resolution,” stated Outlaw. “Our focus, as a church, is on healing.”

“We understand that there are many emotions and questions, but we ask that, above all, we come together in love and prayer. We believe in the power of God's grace and restoration, and we trust that He is working in the midst of this challenging situation.”

Outlaw added that “we choose to focus on God's promises of healing, restoration, and protection” during “this time of uncertainty,” as his congregation “is committed to praying for the individual, his family, and all affected by this incident.”

“We ask that you join us in lifting them up in prayer for peace, strength, and guidance. May we continue to walk in faith, offering compassion and understanding, and trusting that God's healing will bring comfort to all,” he added.