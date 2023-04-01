Asbury revival taking next steps with ‘Outpouring Teams,’ small group discipleship

Following the conclusion of their worship service that lasted 16 days, students and faculty at Asbury University have been sharing their spiritual revival experiences with others beyond their Kentucky campus.

Known as “Outpouring Teams,” they involve Asbury students going out either in groups or in pairs to local churches and testifying about their experiences.

The Rev. Greg Haseloff, associate dean of Spiritual Life at Asbury, told The Christian Post that these teams are “both formalized and very organic,” noting that they have a coordinator who reports to him.

“In a very short amount of time, the 16-day move of God at Asbury garnered national and global awareness. The interest from churches, colleges and universities and other communities of faith was extremely strong — and came with the desire to hear a firsthand account,” Haseloff said.

“The outpouring received a broad affirmation of authenticity — which elevated the requests for teams — which also testified to the stirring hunger within the church to see a manifestation of God in our current world.”

Between 30 and 35 Asbury students have been involved in the Outpouring Teams, while as many as 20 other students have independently gone to places and shared their stories.

Haseloff told CP that the teams have had “a two-fold impact,” with the first being that “the teams have grown the confidence of our students” to share their faith and pray for others, while the second is their impact on the broader Christian community.

“The impact on the churches has elevated the desire of churches to experience a move of God, and to be a vital community of faith where they are,” he continued. “They witnessed worship times extend beyond the normal expectation, and they’ve experienced amazing hospitality — communities hosting our students with great love, care, kindness and generosity.”

Asbury Strategic Communications Director Abby Laub said the outpouring teams are going “all over” the area to speak and the number of team members sharing their experiences with churches and others “continues to grow.”

“Our students are amazing and have enjoyed the opportunities to share with others,” Laub told CP. “We are receiving many requests from all over and it’s beautiful to see how God is still moving through this.”

Laub said after spring break, two events were held that ended where students and faculty and staff were “sharing stories and testimonies within our own community.”

Since the close of the 16-day worship service, there has also been a bigger focus on small groups for students to connect with mentors and engage in discipleship, according to Laub.

“Many people have stepped up to walk alongside our students in discipleship and mentorship,” she said, noting that some of the small groups “are on campus and some are off campus.”

“Our faculty and staff are continually amazed by how God worked and is still working and are remaining in a posture of service and humility.”

In February, the Hughes Auditorium at the campus of Asbury became the epicenter for an impromptu worship service that drew tens of thousands of students and people from across the U.S. and worldwide to the small town of 6,000 over the course of 16 days.

The movement then spread outward to other colleges, both Christian and secular, with spontaneous worship services being held at or near campuses, churches and Christian secondary schools.