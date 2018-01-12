'Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered' to Be Released for Current-Gen Consoles on March 20

"Assassin's Creed Rogue" is returning to the current generation of consoles in two months. "Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered" is getting graphics and gameplay updates for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, plus 4K support for the newer consoles, on March 20.

Aside from bringing the classic "Assassin's Creed" title to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Ubisoft is also going one step further with "Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered" by updating it to take full advantage of the 4K resolution capabilities of the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro, as the company announced in a news post on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The original "Assassin's Creed Rogue" first came out for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, as well as the PC, making it more than one generation behind from today's crop of home consoles. At the time, it broke the mold of "Assassin's Creed" titles by adding sea exploration to the usual land-based movement the series has been well-known for.

Having come out in November of 2014 for home consoles, the game has been out for a few years now. The PC version of "Assassin's Creed Rogue" is somewhat more recent, having come out later in 2015.

Along the same lines, this was the first time "Assassin's Creed" fans got to play from a point of view of the Templars, the faction opposing the Assassins. This viewpoint comes with the character Shay Patrick Cormac, a former assassin who joins the opposite side after being betrayed by his former colleagues, as Gamespot recaps.

Price details and special edition packs, if any, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

