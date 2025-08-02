Home News Fugitive quadruple murder suspect Austin Robert Drummond dated victim's sister

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of fugitive quadruple murder suspect Austin Robert Drummond, as a family member claims he was once in a relationship with one of the victims.

In an update on the case on Thursday, the TBI described Drummond as Tennessee's most wanted suspect, offering the $15,000 reward for information leading to the 29-year-old's arrest. The reward is being offered collectively by the U.S. Marshals Service and the TBI.

Drummond was last seen driving a 2016 Audi A3 with Tennessee plate RI 01896. The vehicle has damage to the driver's side, and he is considered armed and dangerous, TBI said in a Thursday statement.

While Drummond's appearance might have been altered, he is described as 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a goatee.

Police began their investigation into the murders after a 7-month-old girl, later identified as Weslynne Wilson, was found abandoned in Dyer County.

Drummond is facing first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Weslynne's father, James M. Wilson, 21; her mother, Adrianna Williams, 20; her maternal grandmother, Cortney Rose, 38; and her maternal uncle, Braydon Williams, 15.

Drummond is also facing one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

"At this time, Drummond remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 731-415-7962, 731-333-0811 or 1-800-TBI-FIND," the TBI urged.

While investigators have not disclosed Drummond's relationship to the victims, statements attributed to family members and an obituary suggest that Cortney Rose's sister, Kaitlyn Speed, was in a relationship with him.

The obituary announcing the death of the sisters' mother, Donna Lynn Childress, on April 30, described Drummond as Kaitlyn Speed's "husband." Comments attributed to Brier-Ashley Childress, the sister-in-law of Cortney Rose and Kaitlyn Speed, state that Speed and Drummond dated in the past, but they were not together at the time of the murders.

"Cortney Rose, my husband [Seth Childress], and Kaitlyn Speed are siblings. Adrianna and Braydon are our niece and nephew. Austin Drummond was Kaitlyn's boyfriend at one time. Yes, he was close to our family. Yes, we cared about him and thought he cared about us," Brier-Ashley Childress wrote in a Facebook post that is no longer public.

Drummond has a lengthy criminal history, which started when he was a teenager.

According to WBBJ, when Drummond was 17, he was tried as an adult and convicted on charges related to the armed robbery of a convenience store in Jackson, Tennessee. He was charged with aggravated robbery for the store incident, along with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery for a personal attack.

Kade Butler, who is also known as Christopher K. Butler, identified himself on Facebook as the father of Speed's daughter. Last October, he expressed concern that she was in a relationship with Drummond and called him a "low life."

He also claimed last October that he was contacted by The Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville and informed that Speed was fired from her employment there because of an inappropriate relationship with Drummond while he was an inmate at the facility.

He added that once Drummond was released in September, Speed and her daughter began living with him.

The Northwest Correctional Complex confirmed with The Christian Post on Friday that Drummond was released from the facility last September, but declined to comment on Kade Butler's allegations made against Speed.

The Dyer County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into the murders began after they received a call around 3:11 p.m. Tuesday about an incident on Old Highway 20 near the Tigrett area. A dark-colored minivan or a white mid-size SUV reportedly dropped off an infant in a car seat at a random individual's front yard.

"Thankfully, a witness saw the car seat with the child and called 911," a release from the Dyer County Sheriff's Office said. A search for Weslynne's family led to the discovery of the bodies of her family members.

In her most recent post on Facebook, Brier-Ashley Childress said their family was still processing the tragedy and they weren't yet sure when the funerals for the victims would be arranged.

An obituary for Weslynne's father described him as devoted and hardworking.

"Matthew was more than just a brother, a son, or a friend he was a guiding light and an irreplaceable presence in our lives. He was a devoted father and would do anything to take care of his child and family," it said.