Australian lawmaker affirms New South Wales' ban on prayer

The attorney general of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, has reaffirmed a ban on praying for individuals struggling with sexual identity issues, even if they request it.

Lyle Shelton, national director of the Family First Australia political party and a candidate for a seat in the Upper House, stated last Friday that Attorney General Michael Daley had reaffirmed the ban in a parliamentary session.

The NSW Parliament, on March 22, 2024, had banned so-called LGBT conversion practices, which took effect when it enacted the Conversion Practices Ban Act 2024 on April 4 of this year. The law includes a ban on “performing a ritual, such as an exorcism or prayer-based practice to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

“Some prayers are now illegal in NSW,” Shelton stated on LinkedIn. “If a mom, dad, pastor or friend prays with someone who asks for help to follow God’s Word, they could face sanction.”

Calling prayer a freedom and not a crime, the party leader said the government has “no business” deciding which prayers are lawful or unlawful.

He pledged the party would introduce legislation to restore the freedom to pray for anyone who seeks it, specifically to restore “the right to pray for anyone who asks for prayer for unwanted same-sex attraction or gender confusion.”

“Prayer is at the heart of religious freedom,” Shelton said. “If someone asks for prayer to live in line with their faith, it is an extraordinary overreach for the government to make that illegal.”

The commitment comes after a Liberal member of the Legislative Council, Susan Carter, revealed in Parliament that the new Conversion Practices Ban Act makes some prayers unlawful, even if people freely seek them.

“I want to thank Susan Carter for her courage in asking the questions no one else would,” Shelton said. “She put the simple question of whether prayer could be banned to Attorney-General Michael Daley. His answer was shocking.”

The Family First press release quoted Daley as saying in Parliament: “Praying with or over a particular person in an attempt to try to change or suppress that person’s sexuality or gender is unlawful. … If it’s an unlawful prayer, then it’s not a lawful prayer.”

Shelton protested that the government was presuming to decide which prayers were permissible.

“Mr. Daley admitted the government claims the right to define some prayers as ‘unlawful,’” Shelton added. “That is a direct assault on religious liberty in NSW. It is chilling to think that a mum or dad, pastor, or friend could face sanction for praying with someone who explicitly asked for prayer to help them follow God’s Word.”

Family First stated that government regulation should never curtail the right to seek prayer.

“Prayer has always been about change — change in circumstances, change in hearts, change in lives. To criminalize a prayer that someone requests is a staggering overreach of state power into the private and spiritual lives of citizens,” Shelton said. “Family First will act. If elected, we will introduce legislation to restore the simple freedom for people to pray with those who ask for it. No government should have the power to ban prayer.”

Shelton also called on church leaders and other people of faith not to let the new law intimidate them.

“The early church prayed for boldness in the face of threats (Acts 4:29),” he said. “That remains our call today. Family First will be the voice in Parliament ensuring that ideology masquerading as law does not trample on prayer and freedom of religion.”

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International