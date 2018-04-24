'Avengers: Infinity War' Spoilers: Everything We Learned From the Initial Reactions

Share

By , Christian Post Contributor |
Facebook/MarvelA promotional image for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Fans already expect that "Avengers: Infinity War" will blow their minds and the first wave of reactions from critics suggest that they will not be disappointed.

The reviews so far reveal that Marvel has done it again. Of course, it goes without saying that fans should steer clear of spoilers so as to get the complete experience. Knowing as little as possible going in will make the whole affair overall much better.

Here are some of the things we learned from the reactions.

1. The Russo brothers "did the impossible."

Marvel Studios chose Joe and Anthony Russo to steer this massive, star-studded ship, which is quite the herculean task.

The reviewers are one in saying that the two were indeed the perfect people for the job. They successfully managed to spread out the huge ensemble they had to direct.

2. It was a "ballsy" movie.It is assumed that "Avengers: Infinity War" will mark the end of the journey for some characters. The first reactions seem to indicate that this is indeed what the film did. Many critics believe that the film had a lot of guts and that Marvel "dropped all the rules" and threw their fists out for a "tornado" of a ride.

3. It is mostly action, but also heavily emotional.

While the film is action-packed (in fact, it is being said it might have forgotten to take a breather from the battles), it is also full of emotions and had real "emotional stakes."

4. Thanos might be the best Marvel Cinematic Universe villain yet.

The Mad Titan, played by Josh Brolin, is also getting some love from critics, who go so far as to say that he is what the MCU needed to fix their villain problem.

5. Yes, the Wakanda folks continue to be favorites.One critic said that the entrance of Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther and Danai Gurira's Okoye in "Avengers: Infinity War" had fans clapping. Despite the presence of many superheroes, the characters from "Black Panther," which is deemed the best and most critically successful MCU film yet, never fail to stand out.

6. The ending is nuts and gasp-inducing.Each and every reviewer is crazy about the final moments of "Avengers: Infinity War." Critics say that the film will be full of twists and surprises, but the ending is what ultimately makes the film memorable.

7. The film still had its flaws.

Some reviewers felt like while it was amazing, the film is not perfect. Some reviewers go so far as to say "Black Panther" was a much better film.

In a nutshell, "Avengers: Infinity War" is going to surprise fans and it will be a rollercoaster. Critics advise viewers to expect the unexpected because the trailers do not do the film justice.

"Avengers: Infinity War" opens April 27.

Share

Most Popular
MUST READ