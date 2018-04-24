'Avengers: Infinity War' Spoilers: Everything We Learned From the Initial Reactions

Facebook/Marvel A promotional image for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Fans already expect that "Avengers: Infinity War" will blow their minds and the first wave of reactions from critics suggest that they will not be disappointed.

The reviews so far reveal that Marvel has done it again. Of course, it goes without saying that fans should steer clear of spoilers so as to get the complete experience. Knowing as little as possible going in will make the whole affair overall much better.

Here are some of the things we learned from the reactions.

1. The Russo brothers "did the impossible."

Marvel Studios chose Joe and Anthony Russo to steer this massive, star-studded ship, which is quite the herculean task.

The reviewers are one in saying that the two were indeed the perfect people for the job. They successfully managed to spread out the huge ensemble they had to direct.

Jaw on ground. You are not ready for 'Avengers: Infinity War'. All you have to know is AVOID ALL SPOILERS! Seriously. Go in knowing as little as possible. The @Russo_Brothers did the impossible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/noKZ5cQWdc — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 24, 2018

After 10 years of investment in this series & these characters, boy does #AvengersInfinityWar knock you on your ass. Humor, sky high stakes & a truly overwhelming amount of emotion in it. Russos did a great job spreading screen time for the ensemble but my MVPs - The Guardians. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 24, 2018

2. It was a "ballsy" movie.It is assumed that "Avengers: Infinity War" will mark the end of the journey for some characters. The first reactions seem to indicate that this is indeed what the film did. Many critics believe that the film had a lot of guts and that Marvel "dropped all the rules" and threw their fists out for a "tornado" of a ride.

Wow! Marvel dropped all the rules, fists out and what a tornado!! #AvengersInfinityWar was a blast and Thanos just dethroned Killmonger as the champion of villains. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 24, 2018

#Avengers #InfinityWar: Wow. Just...WOW! I was NOT expecting THIS! What a ballsy movie! Blown away! See this NOW! Do not get spoiled! Can’t believe what I just saw!!!! pic.twitter.com/dITeGTHTsu — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) April 24, 2018

3. It is mostly action, but also heavily emotional.

While the film is action-packed (in fact, it is being said it might have forgotten to take a breather from the battles), it is also full of emotions and had real "emotional stakes."

#AvengersInfinityWar: #Marvel puts it all on the table and wipes it off. Stress-inducing, full of dread, darker than usual, yet, funny as hell and super entertaining. Terrifying Thanos razes the ground without mercy. Blockbuster noise? Yes, but with emotional stakes attached. pic.twitter.com/3zWP5LtCCk — Rodrigo Perez

4. Thanos might be the best Marvel Cinematic Universe villain yet.

The Mad Titan, played by Josh Brolin, is also getting some love from critics, who go so far as to say that he is what the MCU needed to fix their villain problem.

#1. Even if you’ve watched every trailer, you have no idea what’s coming. #2. You and whatever crowd you see it with will audibly gasp at the end. #3. Marvel just fixed their villain problem, cause #Thanos is one bad mofo. #infinitywar #avengers — Jeffrey Henderson (@PlanetHenderson) April 24, 2018

Since we’re talking about #avengersinfinitywar I’ll say that Thanos/Josh Brolin is great. The mo-cap works here, folks. — Aaron Sagers (@aaronsagers) April 24, 2018

5. Yes, the Wakanda folks continue to be favorites.One critic said that the entrance of Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther and Danai Gurira's Okoye in "Avengers: Infinity War" had fans clapping. Despite the presence of many superheroes, the characters from "Black Panther," which is deemed the best and most critically successful MCU film yet, never fail to stand out.

From beginning to end, #AvengersInfinityWar is non-stop action. It’s really dynamic and jaw-dropping, but at times, it could have stopped for air and give us more substance on plot points. Loved it when the audience clapped as soon as #BlackPanther & #okoye entered the scene. — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) April 24, 2018

6. The ending is nuts and gasp-inducing.Each and every reviewer is crazy about the final moments of "Avengers: Infinity War." Critics say that the film will be full of twists and surprises, but the ending is what ultimately makes the film memorable.

i’m actually still up for the INFINITY WAR social embargo!



I mostly felt the same way I did about CIVIL WAR. til the last act which is admirably nuts. it’s weightless in that giant crossover way, but then it really goes for it. some stuff made me GRUMPY. I dunno. what a world! — David Sims (@davidlsims) April 24, 2018

My God. #AvengersInfinityWar was Incredible. Incredible. Incredible. The visuals, the story, the GUTS. The action is non stop, the movie grips you and never lets you go. EVERYONE gets a moment to shine. And that ending...My God that ending...Best film the MCU has ever done! — John Steven Rocha (@TheRochaSays) April 24, 2018

7. The film still had its flaws.

Some reviewers felt like while it was amazing, the film is not perfect. Some reviewers go so far as to say "Black Panther" was a much better film.

Anyone who writes a review of #AvengersInfinityWar has their work cut out for them, because you’re literally reviewing half a movie. That said, for the first half of a six hour epic it’s pretty nuts, full of more pluses than minuses, but certainly not a full experience. — Max Evry (@maxevry) April 24, 2018

Beyond the inevitable deaths, the most shocking thing about Avengers: Infinity War is what an unapologetic, full-bore sci-fi movie it is. Despite having made two relatively grounded Marvel movies, The Russo’s take to these outrageous fantasyscapes like ducks to water. — Max Evry (@maxevry) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR has like ten legit "chill down the spine" great moments. But it's for sure the first half of a two part movie and I left a little unsatisfied/frustrated, maybe by design ... at least that's how I feel right now three hours later. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 24, 2018

I liked #Avengers #InfinityWar more than a lfew other folks I’m talking to after the premiere. It’s hugely emotional and very funny but some might find it ... I need to sleep on this. — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) April 24, 2018

In a nutshell, "Avengers: Infinity War" is going to surprise fans and it will be a rollercoaster. Critics advise viewers to expect the unexpected because the trailers do not do the film justice.

"Avengers: Infinity War" opens April 27.