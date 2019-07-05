Avril Lavigne explains meaning behind song ‘I Fell in Love With the Devil’ amid criticism

Nearly a year after re-emerging from a five-year hiatus with a song that was hailed as a “worship song,” pop-rocker Avril Lavigne now has a new single called “I Fell in Love With the Devil” that is causing a stir among some of her supporters.

The pop star's gothic-styled promotional images have many slamming her choice of song title and photos, claiming she’s glorying evil.

“I fell in love with the devil/And now I'm in trouble/I fell in love with the devil/I'm underneath his spell (ah)/Someone send me an angel/To lend me a halo/I fell in love with the devil/Please, save me from this hell,” read the lyrics of the chorus.

In a recent interview with German newspaper Aargauer Zeitung, Lavigne explained that the song is really about a real-life toxic relationship she was in while battling Lyme disease.

“It was fierce and I was really scared. I was still weakened and already so vulnerable and fearful and insecure at the time. Then he came. That was what they call a ‘toxic relationship,’ and the only good thing is that it did not take long. I'm out of there fast, literally stormed. And as so often with me, a song evolved from the experience,” she told the outlet in February.

Lavigne also launched #AvrilsDevilCampaign on social media, which allowed fans to take her photo and make it their own by adding their ideas of promotional artwork for the single. The winner would be given a $1,000 cash prize and credit for creating the artwork. Many of the entries used satanic symbolism, but ultimately the singer chose a moderate design which displayed a photo of Lavigne in a red dress and black cross on her head.

The singer had garnered a new set of followers last year after releasing “Head Above Water,” which testifies that God kept her afloat during her severe battle with Lyme disease since 2014. The song and video were a depiction of how difficult that fight has been.

As previously published by The Christian Post, Lavigne was born into a devout Christian household. She sang in church choirs, local festivals and county fairs.