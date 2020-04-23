‘Bachelor’ alum Ben Higgins reveals he and fiancée Jessica Clarke are saving sex for marriage

Former "Bachelor" star Ben Higgins and his fiancée, Jessica Clarke, are quarantining together with her family in Tennessee and he recently revealed that they're sleeping in separate bedrooms and won't be having sex until they're married.

The 31 year old was a guest on Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall‘s podcast “The Viall Files” on Wednesday where he shared what he’s been up to while in quarantine amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

When Viall asked about his recent engagement, Higgins revealed that he and Clarke are not only sleeping in separate beds, but are in fact waiting until marriage before they have sex.

“Right now she has a bedroom upstairs at her parents’ house, I’m in the downstairs,” he said.

“It’s like a respect level,” Higgins said of their bedroom arrangement, “and also just like how — what the logistics of it is.”

After Viall jokingly asked if they'd had sex at her parents' house, Higgins replied, “definitely not this week, and not in the last like, year-and-a-half.”

The podcast host then asked, “Are you guys waiting until you get married?”

“Yeah,” Higgins answered. “Yeah, you’re right.”

The couple is used to sleeping apart as their entire relationship has been long-distance.

“We haven’t been ever in the same city living together,” Higgins told Viall.

Discussions about abstinence and “The Bachelor” have gone hand-in-hand in the past few years, especially after season 24 of "The Bachelor" concluded with a shocking twist when Peter Weber decided to pursue a relationship with Christian contestant Madison Prewett despite his family’s protest that her “religious” convictions would “change” him.

That relationship was short-lived, however.

During that season of the series, Prewett declared that she was saving herself for marriage and was heartbroken after Weber told her that he had been intimate with other women on the show during the Fantasy Suites week.

In the prior season,“Bachelorette” contestant Luke Parker also said he was saving himself for marriage and told Hannah Brown, “Let's talk about sex and how the marriage bed should be kept pure.”

Offended by his remark, Brown admitted that she had engaged in “physical relations” with other contestants but knew that “Jesus stills loves her.” When Brown herself was a contestant of the show, her love interest, 27-year-old bachelor Colton Underwood, was not ashamed to say that he was a virgin at the time.