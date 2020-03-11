'Bachelor' Peter Weber attends church after reuniting with Christian contestant who walked away from show

“The Bachelor's” Peter Weber was spotted at church after reuniting with Madison Prewett, a professing Christian who walked away from the show because of the couple’s different lifestyles.

Season 24 of "The Bachelor" concluded last night with a shocking twist, as Weber decided to pursue a relationship with contestant Prewett despite his family’s protest that her “religious” convictions would “change” him.

In previous episodes of the show, Prewett, who said she is saving herself for marriage, was heartbroken that Weber was intimate with other women during the Fantasy Suites week of the show. She wasn't sure if she should continue on "The Bachelor" but the couple hoped that “love could conquer all.” She was eventually chased off by his family, who continued to tell her that he was a party guy and that their lifestyles were very different from one another.

As revealed in the season finale of the hit ABC series, Weber proceeded to propose to the final contestant on the show, Hannah Ann Sluss, but weeks later broke off the engagement because of his feelings for Prewett.

During one of her one-on-one dates in the season, Prewett shared her Christianity with her love interest and told him she was looking for a partner who shares her faith. Weber shared that he too was a Christian but admitted that his faith “could be stronger” and that he was open to growing in that area.

Before viewers watched the finale, there were clues that Weber chose Prewett because he was spotted attending Hillsong Church. It was pop star Justin Bieber, who also attends Hillsong, that shared Weber's appearance with the public.

In a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Bieber revealed to guest host Demi Lovato that he’s a fan of “The Bachelor” as she is.

“We watch 'The Bachelor,'” Bieber told Lovato. “[Peter] was at church the other night …I went up to him and I was like, ‘I feel like I know you.'”

On the final episode of “The Bachelor,” it was revealed that speculations were correct as Weber professed his love to the devoted Christian. However, his family, specifically his mother, slammed the union because of how different the two are.

"He's going to have to fail to succeed. That's it. All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it's not going to work. So we've been trying to help them," Barbara Weber stated.

The bachelor quipped back, "I am telling you that I love Madison and that should be enough.”

Weber and Prewett agreed to take their relationship “one step at a time.”