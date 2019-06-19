Bachelorette on show's sexual relations: 'I can do whatever, I sin daily and Jesus still loves me'

This season of “The Bachelorette” with Hannah B features polarizing Christian contestant Luke Parker, known as Luke P who tells the Bachelorette what he thinks about sex and her response is now being considered the “most explosive” moment of the season.

In a new promotional video which features clips of what will happen for the rest of season 15 of “The Bachelorette,” Luke P is shown telling Hannah B, who he professed his love for, what he believes about sex.

“Let's talk about sex and how the marriage bed should be kept pure,” the 24-year-old who traded his player ways to follow Christ told Hannah B.

“Let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would be wanting to go home,” Luke P admitted.

Hannah B, also a professing Christian, immediately took offense to Luke P’s comments and confessed that she has had “physical relations” with some of the other contestants but “Jesus stills loves her.”

Luke P has been pegged the season “villain” by the other contestants and mainstream media. Although he spoke of his personal convictions and hopes for his future bride, the Gainesville, Florida native’s comments are being taken as an attack towards Hannah B who pegged the conversation the “most explosive of the season.”

“Regardless of anything that I've done, I can do whatever, I sin daily and Jesus still loves me. It's all washed and if the Lord doesn't judge me and it's all forgiven, then no other man, woman ... anything can judge me,” Hannah B told Entertainment Weekly after the promo aired.

“Nobody's gonna judge me, I won't stand for it,” she continued.

The show premiered May 13 and among the 30 men who hope to find love and propose to the bachelorette by the season finale was Luke P. His charm gained favor with Hannah B early on, and he was given the first impression rose in episode one. Again she crowned him “Mr. Right” on the second episode (May 20) and in episode 6 she also named him, “best kiss.”

According to the promotional clip, however, Hannah B seemly sends Luke P home after their “sex” chat and even flips him off as he is leaving.

“My faith that is a big, huge part of me and a lot of times people get Christianity and religion messed up,” Hannah B told ET. “Your faith should be something personal and a relationship and it's not to judge others.”

Although many people have labeled Luke P’s comments “controlling,” others slammed Hannah B’s for “presuming on God's grace.”

She went on to tell ET that being physical with others on the show doesn't earn her a “scarlet letter.”

“Honestly my faith had grown so much and I realize what relationship with the Lord is really about, I don't have to carry that,” she concluded.

Luke P. took to social media to address some of the things shown on the promo video.

“1. I’m over the Luke P show/drama….2. I’m not a virgin and never claimed to be, but I have decided to wait until marriage with my future wife,” he wrote on an InstaStory.

According to the Gainesville Times, Luke P is a member at Christ Place Church. He has taught Sunday school, is part of a small group and regularly volunteers with the college ministry in his church. A leader of the ministry, Mike Robertson became well acquainted with Luke P before his journey to “The Bachelorette” and said he helped advise the young man on what to expect during the reality show.