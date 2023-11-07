Baltimore parish to end services after priest removed following sexual assault, fraud allegations

A Roman Catholic church in Baltimore is effectively shuttering later this month in the wake of sexual abuse and financial corruption allegations against its former priest.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore announced Saturday that a new priest will not be installed at St. Benedict Church, which the archdiocese described as a "difficult decision" it attributed to "the limited number of clergy available for this ministry."

Last month, the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Benedictine order suspended Father Paschal Morlino, 85, from his priestly duties after he had served St. Benedict Church for nearly 40 years, according to The Baltimore Banner.

The move came after he told the local outlet in October that he secretly paid $200,000 to silence an accusation of male sexual assault. The archdiocese and the Benedictine order reportedly had no knowledge of the settlement until receiving a request for comment from The Baltimore Banner.

“I just wanted to keep him quiet, to be rid of him, because he was just stirring up trouble,” Morlino said of his accuser, according to the outlet. “My conscience is clear; it’s all stuff that he made up.”

Following the report, the archdiocese and the Benedictine order began an investigation and decided within 24 hours to suspend Morlino, the outlet reported.

Another third-party complaint against Morlino in 2018 involved "alleged sexual harassment of an adult man," though the man has since died and his lawyer has declined to comment because of a non-disclosure agreement, according to The Associated Press.

Archdiocese officials also said Saturday that they are investigating a separate complaint lodged against Morlino involving sexual abuse of a minor in 1993, which the priest has denied.

Morlino has since returned to the Saint Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, which is the oldest Benedictine monastery in the country and owns the St. Benedict Church property in Baltimore.

“Regrettably, the decision also means that Mass, the sacraments, sacramental preparation, and worship services will no longer continue at St. Benedict Church, effective on Nov. 15, 2023,” the archdiocese said of its decision not to replace Morlino.

“We understand that this news comes at a difficult time for the parishioners,” the archdiocese continued. “An outreach team will be available to assist parishioners and if they wish, help them receive Catholic pastoral services at nearby parishes.”

The announcement apparently came as a shock when it was first made to parishioners during two Saturday vigil Masses, according to The Baltimore Banner, which noted that "multiple parishioners shook their heads as they listened." Others sat in silence, according to the outlet.

Deacon Jacob Martini urged parishioners during the vigil Mass on Saturday to remember that "whatever we might feel, we cannot let it shake our discipleship in Jesus Christ," according to Catholic Review.

"The Word of God is founded ultimately on Jesus Christ, the deepest desire of our hearts," he added.

Most in attendance were unwilling to speak to Catholic Review on the record, but reportedly "expressed heartbreak, anger, and sadness," according to the outlet.