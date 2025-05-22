Home News ‘A tangible expression of God’s love’: Baptist church opens 60 affordable housing units

A church in Washington state has opened 60 affordable housing units across the street from their sanctuary.

Shiloh Baptist Church of Tacoma finished construction on its Shiloh New Life Apartments back in January, with the property being composed of two building complexes.

Shiloh Baptist Pastor Chavis Young told The Christian Post earlier this week that his church built the housing because they have “always believed in being a tangible expression of God’s love in our community.”

“As we witnessed the growing housing crisis and the impact it was having on families — particularly those with low or fixed incomes — we felt a deep spiritual and moral call to respond,” Young said.

“Creating affordable housing was a way to put our faith into action and meet a critical need in our city, while also creating space for dignity, stability and hope.”

Construction on the housing commenced in August 2023, following what Young described as “a period of prayer, planning and fundraising.”

The first of the two buildings, known as the Lily V. Brazill building, officially opened last September. The second structure, known as the James and Marilyn Walton building, opened in January. Since their completion, both buildings have filled up with new residents.

“Like any major development project, there were initial hurdles — zoning approvals, building permits and navigating city regulations,” Young recounted to CP.

“However, we found that by being transparent, collaborative and committed to the community’s well-being, many local authorities became partners in the process.”

Young also told CP that he believed the housing project fulfilled the Gospel call “to love our neighbors, care for the marginalized, and serve ‘the least of these.’”

“These housing units are more than buildings — they are a living testimony of what it looks like when the Church becomes the hands and feet of Jesus,” he continued.

“By meeting physical needs, we open doors for spiritual impact. We believe this project reflects the heart of the Gospel: love in action, hope made visible, and community restored.”

Shiloh Baptist’s new housing units comes at a time when a growing number of Americans are concerned about housing affordability.

According to a Pew Research Center survey from last September, 69% of Americans are concerned about housing costs, up from the 61% reported by Pew in April 2023.