'Basketball Wives' reality star gets baptized, gives up premarital sex

“Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada, who's known for being a feisty character, said her life has now changed course and she is committed to living for God.

Lozada shared a photo from her baptism with her 4 million followers on Instagram on Nov. 18.

“This journey, though personal is also about staying true to who I am, who HE is and what truly feeds my soul,” she wrote last Tuesday.

Later that day, Lozada told Baller Alert why she made the public declaration.

“Something was missing; it was on my heart, it was on my mind [to get baptized],” Lozada said, adding that she was seeking “different results.”

“My soul needed something positive,” she said.



In the interview with Baller Alert, the reality star who's known for posting provocative photos of herself on social media, also vowed to abstain from premarital sex. She said her spiritual journey is leading her to make better choices.

“I’m done with premarital sex,” Lozada declared while reflecting on her past high-profile relationships with athletes Chad Johnson, Antoine Walker, and Carl Crawford. “I felt like, [in] those relationships, I lost a piece of me every time I had sex [out of wedlock],” she confessed.

Her vow of celibacy, she said, will help her to determine who is serious. “[W]ith what my journey is, if they’re not with it then I feel like it kinda clears out the BS,” she stressed. “That’s what I want for my life.”

Lozada also admitted that she's not proud of how she's acted on “Basketball Wives” and said she aspires to do better in the upcoming season.

“I think about things and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, maybe that wasn’t the right way to handle that situation,’ or ‘What is my daughter going to think when she sees this?'” she said.

“Whenever we start filming it’s going to be the real true facts because me getting baptized and really wanting to do it for God in the right way, it’s not going to be easy. But I’m determined to pass the test.”

The Brooklyn, New York-native told Baller Alert that she will no longer live for public attention.

“I’m not living my life for Instagram, Facebook, I’m living my life for my family, my kids, and God, and the few friends that I genuinely have, and that’s just really it.”