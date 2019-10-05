Demi Lovato gets baptized in Jordan River 'like Jesus,' fills God-sized hole in her heart

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Pop superstar Demi Lovato, who has been on a hiatus from music since she nearly died from an overdose in July 2018, was recently baptized in the Jordan River.

Lovato took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her baptism during a recent tour of the Holy Land.

"I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes," the multi-platinum singer wrote in the caption.

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God … something I’ve been missing for a few years now,” Lovato revealed. “To be baptized in the Jordan river — the same place Jesus was baptized — I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” the former Disney star added.

"This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel," she concluded.

On July 24, 2018, Lovato was found unconscious in her Los Angeles home following a drug overdose. She later publicly thanked God for helping her survive the incident.

"I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well," Lovato wrote in her first Instagram post following the overdose. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," she continued.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer sought treatment in rehab and has reportedly been sober since.