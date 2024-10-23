Home News NFL wife shares video of husband reading Proverbs 31 over her, newborn

The wife of an NFL player shared a video of her husband reading a Bible passage over her as she recovers from childbirth, marking the latest example of the NFL spouse sharing her husband’s Christian faith with the world.

Chanen Johnson, the wife of New Orleans Saints football player Juwan Johnson, shared the video of her husband reading Proverbs 31 aloud as she held their newborn in the hospital bed. As of Wednesday afternoon, the post had nearly 100,000 likes.

In the video, posted on Oct. 11, Johnson is heard reading Proverbs 31, which states: “Her husband also praises her. ‘Many women have also done noble deeds but you surpass all of them.’ Charm is deceptive, beauty is fleeting, may the woman who fears the Lord would be praised. Give her the reward of her labor and let her works praise her at the city gates.”

“POV: You just gave him a babygirl & this is what he does,” she wrote at the top of the video. The biography on her Instagram page includes the phrase “To Him who is able,” accompanied by an emoji of praying hands.

In a separate Instagram post on Oct. 7 from the same hospital bed prior to her giving birth, Johnson wrote, “When you’re about to have a pre-birth panic attack so he reads the Word to you & speaks life over you.” The caption accompanying the post, which has over 293,000 likes, reads: “& just like that it was my easiest birth yet,” along with emojis of a smiley face and praying hands.

As for the football player, his Christian faith is also displayed prominently on social media. The biography on his X account states in part, “Jesus over everything else.” His location is listed as “God’s Direction.”

Johnson discussed his faith in detail on the Sports Spectrum podcast earlier this year, explaining how he's come to appreciate the advice to “Look at God’s face instead of looking at His hand.”

“We’re always looking and asking for God for something,” he added, citing a common complaint to God as “you’re not doing this for me, you’re not doing that for me.”

Another common request, he said, is asking God to “take this off my plate.” Christians should try a different approach, he suggested: “It’s more so looking at His face, seeking His face, knowing His face.”

“I even switched my Instagram bio to ‘Salvation over circumstances,’” Johnson continued, describing the “blood that He shed on the cross” as “way more important than my circumstances right now.”