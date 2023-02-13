Kansas City Chiefs give glory to God after Super Bowl LVII victory

Multiple Kansas City Chiefs players thanked God after the team secured their second Super Bowl win in four years, including three players who were instrumental in the team's victory.

The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII Sunday night. While the Eagles led through the entire first half of the game, the Chiefs came from behind in the second half to secure a tie-breaking victory with a field goal in the final seconds of the game.

In postgame remarks after making a 27-yard field goal in the final minute of the fourth quarter, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who is a member of the Catholic fraternal organization Knights of Columbus, credited his faith.

"I wouldn't have been able to get through the season if it wasn't for my faith in God and to be able to trust in Him and know that He's got a plan, and I'm just thankful that His plan was … for us to win the game," Butker told reporters.

In an interview during the week leading up to the big game, Butker told Sports Spectrum that he wouldn't be the person he is today as a father and husband without his faith in God.

"That kind of sets the tone for everything else, and everything falls under that. But that gives me the strength to go do everything that I need to do," he said.

In a tweet posted early Monday morning, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney reacted to his team's Super Bowl victory by declaring, "I'm Still Taking it All In man."

I’m Still Taking It All In man. Life is Fast & Real. You Just Never Question God. #SuperBowlChamps?????? Thank You Chiefs Kingdom — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) February 13, 2023

"Life is Fast & Real," he added. "You just never question God."

Toney started the 2022 NFL season as a player for the New York Giants but was traded to the Chiefs in the middle of the season. Not only did Toney score a touchdown in the big game, the 24-year-old orchestrated the longest punt return in the annual game's history, 65 yards.

On ABC's "Good Morning America" Monday morning, co-host and former NFL football player Michael Strahan pressed linebacker Nick Bolton about his "scoop and score" during the third quarter that flipped the momentum of the game. Strahan said, "the ball had the perfect bounce right into [his] hands," enabling him to "take it to the end zone."

Strahan asked Bolton to elaborate on his claim that he dreamed about such a scenario playing out days before the game.

Recalling that his dream happened "three nights ago," Bolton characterized the fact that it came to "fruition" as "surreal."

"I just give my blessing to God, man, for allowing me to be in that position at that time," he said.

Bolton discussed his faith in an interview with Sports Spectrum last week, insisting that "You got to have faith."

The Andy Reid-led Chiefs won their first Super Bowl by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in 2020. While the team made it to Super Bowl LV in 2021, they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Heading into the Super Bowl, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the NFL MVP Award last week, credited God with his athletic success and quick recovery from an ankle sprain.

After defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship two weeks ago, Mahomes told CBS that he wanted to "thank God" for giving him the strength to play in the game despite the ankle injury.

"He healed my body this week to battle through that. He gave me the strength to be out here," Mahomes said.