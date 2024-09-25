Home News NFL rookie star Jayden Daniels gives glory to God after 'flawless' performance

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels praised God after delivering what sports analysts are touting as an impressive performance in the team's defeat of the Cincinatti Bengals on Monday Night Football.

In an interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters after the 38-33 victory, the 23-year-old Daniels from Louisiana State University reacted to what ESPN described as a "flawless" performance on his part. When asked what "felt good" to him, Daniels replied by indicating that he wanted to "give credit to my receiver and my running backs and most importantly, give credit to God."

The athlete threw for 254 passing yards and two touchdowns — completing 21 of his 23 passes. He scored another touchdown with his legs and picked up 39 rushing yards.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

After Salters informed Daniels that he secured "the highest [completion percentage] for a rookie ever in the history of this league," the athlete responded, "Give glory to God, man."

"I wouldn't be in this position without Him," he said. "So I can't do nothing without Him."

Daniels' interview with ESPN is not the first time he has used his platform as a professional athlete to highlight his Christian faith.

In an Instagram post last week, following the team's victory against the New York Giants, Daniels shared Proverbs 3:5-6, declaring, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding."

"In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight," the post added.

Earlier this year, as he prepared for the NFL draft, Daniels discussed his Christian faith in a column for The Players' Tribune.

"I feel like everything God has put me through has prepared me for a moment like this," he wrote. "On my journey, I did my best to make the right decisions. I made the choices that I hoped would lead me here before I knew it was written. That's called faith."

Last year, after winning the highly coveted Heisman Trophy, the then-LSU star used his acceptance speech to praise God as his "rock" and "savior."

"He blessed me with the talents and ability to get here, all the special people here to develop these skills," Daniels insisted.

In a previous interview with LSUSports.net, the football player credited LSU player relations manager Sherman Wilson with helping to encourage him to embrace his Christian faith.

"Being around him, I kind of got back into my faith more, always giving glory to God. He died on the cross for us; anything is possible with Him," Daniels maintained at the time. "Coming back out here, trying to figure out my life, I wanted to stop trying to put so much pressure on me and just give everything to God, letting Him take care of it."

Explaining how his renewed Christian faith has helped him not to "worry about things I can't control" and have hope in "God's plan with everything," Daniels expressed confidence that "God has prepared me for this." Proclaiming that "He doesn't give anything to anybody," Daniels remarked "To whom much is given, much is required."