Home News Kamala Harris says no to ‘religious exemptions’ in national abortion law if elected

Vice President Kamala Harris has said she opposes any concessions on a national abortion law if elected president, rejecting any proposal that would include possible religious exemptions.

In an interview with NBC News’ Hallie Jackson on Tuesday, the Democrat presidential hopeful was asked about her plan to pass a federal law legalizing elective abortion nationwide.

“If you win, it is entirely possible that Congress will be controlled by Republicans,” Jackson said. “So, what specific concessions would you be willing to make in order to get something done on abortion access as soon as possible?”

Harris responded by denouncing the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, and the subsequent passage of several state laws that ban abortion in nearly all circumstances.

She then pointed to the multipletimes abortion measures have been on the ballot since Roe was struck down and have resulted in victories for the pro-choice side.

“I know that there are members of the United States Congress who are well aware that their constituents are in favor of the very fundamental principle that a woman should be able to make decisions about her own body and not have her government tell her what to do,” Harris replied.

Jackson asked if it were “a question of pragmatism” when dealing with Congress, and “what concessions would be on the table,” citing “religious exemptions” as an example.

“I don’t think we should be making concessions when we are talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body,” Harris replied.

Jackson name-dropped Republican members of Congress, such as Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who might be willing to vote for such a measure provided it had concessions like religious liberty protections.

“If, in fact, Republicans control Congress, would you offer them an olive branch?” Jackson asked the Democrat nominee. “Or is that off the table? Is that not an option for you?”

“I’m not going to engage in hypotheticals,” Harris answered. "Let's start with the fundamental fact. A basic freedom has been taken from the women of America, the freedom to make decisions about their own body.”

Critics, among them the theologically conservative Center for Baptist Leadership, were quick to denounce Harris’ comments, with the group labeling them “absolutely chilling.”

“Kamala Harris says that she does not believe in religious exemptions for abortion,” tweeted the Center. “This means that all Christian hospitals, healthcare providers, businesses, etc., would be forced to provide/cover abortion if she got her way. It would be the end of the First Amendment and religious liberty as we know it.”

The Democratic Party has made abortion a major talking point of the election, with the Harris campaign championing a national law that would legalize abortion nationwide.

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, in August, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told attendees that if Harris was elected, she would “restore abortion rights nationwide.”

“As president, she will always have our backs, and she will be a fighter for us,” Clinton stated. “She will fight to lower costs for hard-working families, open the doors wide for good-paying jobs, and yes, she will restore abortion rights nationwide.”