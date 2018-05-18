Batman Prequel 'Pennyworth' Focusing on Alfred the Butler Confirmed

There's another Batman prequel coming to premium cable, but instead of focusing on Bruce Wayne or one of his enemies, this time it will be all about Alfred Pennyworth. The new show, appropriately called "Pennyworth," will be on Epix.

No premiere date has been set as of this time. This will not be a "Gotham" spin-off, either, although it will be set in the same universe as "Gotham" on Fox, according to the Hollywood Reporter's exclusive report.

Facebook/Gotham/Fox Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth on Fox's "Gotham." Epix is now about to make a series set in the same universe as "Gotham," centered around a young Pennyworth.

"Pennyworth," as the new show will be called, will start out with ten episodes that will be a straight-to-series production, and it will presumably have the same tone and setting as the Batman series "Gotham" ran by Bruno Heller. Bruce Wayne or Batman will not feature prominently in this new series, however, at least in its first season.

The new show will instead be a closer look at the life of Bruce Wayne's butler, confidant and best friend, Alfred Pennyworth. As a DC character created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, Pennyworth comes from military backgrounds, specifically as a former British Special Air Service soldier.

As a former SAS member, Pennyworth had all the training of an elite forces member, something that would come in handy more than a few times in his service to the Waynes. Before working in the Wayne Manor, however, the series will also spend some time following the secret company Pennyworth has formed since leaving the SAS as well.

The script will be written by "Gotham" showrunner Bruno Heller, but for the actor, Sean Pertwee is reportedly not involved in the new project at all. Pertwee, who plays Alfred in the mainline "Gotham" series, will not be in "Pennyworth" as Heller will write this new show not as a "Gotham" spin-off, but a separate timeline from the Fox show altogether.

Twitter/DCComics "Pennyworth" will revolve around Alfred Pennyworth, the best friend and butler to Bruce Wayne, and will not be a "Gotham" spinoff.

There are a few surprising details about Alfred that DC Comics tipped in their news post about the new show. Among other things, Alfred is supposed to have a background in theater to explain his acting skills. It looks like Alfred has an older daughter named Julia, as well.

For now, there's no information on who will Epix cast for the titular role. So far, actors like Jeremy Irons, Michael Gough, Michael Caine, Alan Napier and William Austin have played the role of Batman's butler at one time or another over the years, and a young Alfred is expected to have something in similar to at least one of them.

DC Comics, meanwhile, has already taken to social media to announce the title of the new series on Twitter. "Who would Batman be without Alfred Pennyworth? Dive into the beloved butler's origins in PENNYWORTH, a new live-action series coming to @EpixHD!" the official DC Twitter account posted on Thursday, May 17.