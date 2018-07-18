'Batwoman' TV Series Coming Soon to The CW

The CW is looking to go deeper into the world of Batman, this time by including a brand new series for "Batwoman" into their line of DC Comics shows. Before her solo outing on the small screen, Batwoman will have a preview appearance in the network's DC series crossover event as well.

As a staple of Batman lore since the 1950s comics, "Batwoman" will follow the adventure of Kate Kane, an aspiring heroine who gained experience and training in street fighting, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

DC Comics Moved and motivated by an encounter with Batman, Kate donned a utility belt and joined the ranks of the costumed crimefighters in Gotham City known as Batwoman.

The character will also feature in an annual DC Comics crossover event in The CW, with Batwoman getting her share of screentime "fighting alongside" other DC heroes of the network, which include the stars of "Arrow," "The Flash, "Supergirl" and "Legends of Tomorrow."

Caroline Dries, the executive producer of "The Vampire Diaries," will be writing for the small screen, and casting will begin in time for the DC crossover event later this December. Dries' resume certainly fits the bill with her starting out with "Smallville" before moving on to seven successful seasons with "The Vampire Diaries," according to Deadline.

"This is the first time ever that Batwoman will make a live-action appearance on any screen," CW president Mark Pedowitz said as he announced the plans for the upcoming show alongside "Arrow" star Stephen Amell.

Batwoman made her debut back in 1956, with the publication of Detective Comics #233, where she was first revealed as a potential love interest for Batman. The character has appeared on and off in the comics until she was re-branded in 2006 as the first-ever lesbian superhero DC character.

While the casting call for Kate Kane is expected to come out shortly, more information on the rest of her supporting cast is expected to emerge soon after this year's DC crossover event in the holiday season.