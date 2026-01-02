Home News Beloved 44-year-old pastor dies on New Year's Day after at-home accident

A beloved West Virginia pastor died on New Year’s Day while working on his pickup truck at home in Putnam County.

West Virginia South District Church of the Nazarene has announced the death of Pastor Sam Pierson of South Charleston Grace Church, who Mayor Scott Edwards says was trapped when his pickup truck fell on him Thursday evening.

“Pastor Sam faithfully served as the Lead Pastor of South Charleston Grace Church, and his sudden passing has deeply shaken all who knew and loved him,” West Virginia South District Superintendent Rev. Bret Layton noted in a Facebook post Thursday night.

Pierson, 44, is survived by his wife, Erin, and their two teenage daughters, Layla and Alex.

Police officers, the fire department and EMS were dispatched to Pierson’s home in the town of Hurricane around 5 p.m., where the pastor’s life could not be saved, Edwards told WCHS.

Layton has urged prayers for “God’s peace, comfort, and sustaining presence” for the Pierson family and others who were close to the pastor.

“As more information becomes available regarding arrangements and ways we can support the family and the church, we will share those details,” he wrote. ”Thank you for standing together as a district family and lifting this dear family before the Lord. With deep sorrow and hope in Christ.”

Several churchgoers expressed sadness over Pierson’s unexpected death, offering remembrances of the pastor on social media. One person recalled that Pierson often smiled and was friendly with everyone, while others noted how close their families were to Pierson and his family.

Abraham Williams, pastor of Fishcreek Nazarene Church in Stow, Ohio, described Pierson as an "incredible husband, father, pastor, and friend."

"Years ago, I was deeply blessed to serve alongside him as he was my associate before he became the lead pastor at Grace Church of the Nazarene," Williams wrote on Facebook. "His faith, character, and heart for people left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him, including me."

Pierson earned his degree from Nazarene Bible College in Colorado. He began working at South Charleston Grace Church in 2018. In addition to his pastoral work, Pierson ran the contracting company ProFix LLC, which provides commercial and residential property solutions, according to his Facebook page.

His last social media post came on Dec. 23, stating how excited he was for the Christmas Eve services the next night with "Jesus at the center and families gathered together."

"Christmas Eve is one of my favorite moments of the year. It’s quiet, meaningful, and deeply personal," he wrote. "A time to slow down, worship together, share communion, sing carols, and remember the incredible gift of Christ — who has done so much for us, is still at work in us, and promises to walk with us as we place our hope and faith in Him."