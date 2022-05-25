Benham brothers say predators needs Jesus, not more ‘gun laws’ in wake of Texas shooting

As the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left at least 21 people dead reignited a fierce political debate over gun-control Tuesday, conservative twin brothers David and Jason Benham said predatory young men who commit mass shootings need Jesus, not more "gun laws."

“There’s not enough ‘gun laws’ on earth to turn a young man from a predator to a protector. But there is a King, whose name is Jesus that can step into the heart of a man and change him from the inside out,” the Texas natives said in a now-viral statement shared on their Facebook page to their more than 130,000 followers Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, we don’t want this King. Our nation glorifies everything that stands against King Jesus and His Kingdom fruit — love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, and self-control. As a result, we’re losing our young men and have lost the soul of our nation,” they wrote.

The comments from the brothers come after a lone 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting rampage in a single classroom at Robb Elementary School that left at least 19 children dead.

The shooter has since been identified as Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School, who was shot and killed at the scene. He reportedly shot his grandmother prior to the attack at the school, which took place at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Democratic lawmakers have been publicly pushing for gun control legislation, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D., N.Y., has conceded that there is no current path forward for gun measures, the Journal reported Wednesday.

Schumer accused his GOP colleagues of being beholden to pro-gun groups, which he said has prevented the Senate from reaching the 60 votes needed to pass proposed gun-control legislation. The Senate is evenly divided at 50-50.

“It’s unacceptable that there are not 10 members of the Republican caucus willing to save lives, find a way to do it. And yet, that’s where we are,” Schumer argued.

However, Sen. Ted Cruz, R., Texas, accused Democrats of politicizing the school shooting.

“You see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens. That doesn’t work,” Cruz said.

He suggested that it would be better to prevent felons, fugitives and people with serious mental illness from buying guns, while some of his colleagues called for more armed guards at schools.

The Benham brothers further asserted that America does not have a gun problem but a “heart” problem.

“The radical Left says it’s all about the guns — but it’s the heart that holds the gun! A gun in the hand of a good man brings peace and protection, but a gun in the hand of a bad man brings pain and destruction. Our nation has a heart problem — not a gun problem,” they said.

“Exalt Jesus once again. Teach our young men to deny themselves, become men of God, and fight against evil instead of perpetrate it. Our boys need to be called up to something much higher than video games, binge shows, and porn! There’s so much more … in Christ,” they added. “Let’s do our part as we grieve with the families in TX today. Let’s look at our own kids, our sphere of influence, our churches and schools … and let’s call these young men to lay down their lives, bow to Jesus, and pick up His cross and follow Him. Until then, this path of destruction will never stop.”