Home News Red carpet premiere of ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ celebrates family, spirit of the season

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Christmas came early as stars, filmmakers and fans gathered for the red carpet premiere of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — a family-friendly film creators hope will earn a spot among the holiday classics.

The film, directed by Dallas Jenkins — creator of "The Chosen" series — and adapted from Barbara Robinson's beloved 1971 novel, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever tells the story of the Herdman children, a group of unruly siblings notorious for their mischief, who inadvertently end up in the lead roles of a church Christmas pageant. As they wreak havoc on the holiday production, the unlikely stars teach the community an unforgettable lesson on the spirit of Christmas.

Comedian Pete Holmes, who stars as Bob, the frazzled father navigating the chaotic pageant, told The Christian Post he was drawn to how the story blends comedy, redemption and community in a way that invites audiences of all ages to reconsider the essence of the season.

"They really nailed the spirit of Christmas without making it feel saccharine," he said. "The way the Herdman kids are folded into the community and celebrated for who they are — it’s a loving, beautiful message."

Holmes, a father himself, said he hopes audiences walk away with a renewed sense of compassion for outsiders.

“Christianity is so much about dissolving the boundary between yourself and the other, what you do for the least of these, that sort of thing. And I think that's what this story is about,” he said.

“Sometimes it's the people that are the most challenging; these kids are smoking cigars and stealing necklaces and stuff, and often that's just a cry for help. That sort of mischief is a desire to be in a group and to see them come together is really lovely. So I hope that's what people not only take from this movie, but I hope we can all just do that more and more.”

Jenkins told CP he decided to make the film after reading the story with his children and being struck by the book’s portrayal of the Nativity story as “a clear Jesus message” — yet with mainstream charm.

“When I read the line about everything at church being about Jesus, I cried,” Jenkins shared. “I knew right then that I wanted to make this film.”

The filmmaker expressed hope that the film becomes a Christmas classic, adding that, like “The Chosen,” it’s the story’s honesty that makes it relatable for all audiences.

“At the end of the day, a good scene is a good scene, and the only thing that's different between comedy and drama is sometimes the timing of the edit or the delivery,” he said. “You might change a little bit, but if you watch ‘The Chosen,’ you'll see there's a lot of humor in it, too, which people don't normally expect from a Bible project.

"I always love bringing humor to something. But the best thing to do is, whether it's comedy or drama, tell the truth. When you tell the truth, when it feels real, it doesn't feel like you're trying to manipulate the audience, the humor comes through even stronger.”

Jenkins, who joked he has “some experience” with the pressures that come with adapting cherished texts to film, said one of his biggest successes came in the form of a text from Robinson’s daughter, who told him her mother would be “cheering from the bench” if she watched the film. Robinson, whose book won multiple awards, died in 2013.

“All that matters is Barbara Robinson's daughter watched the movie and sent me a text saying she was absolutely overwhelmed, blown away. And she said, ‘My mother would be cheering from the bench right now.’ So, I think we did OK. I love the book so much I'm only going to do right by it," he said.

The movie's message of inclusion resonated with actor Jonathan Roumie, best known for his portrayal of Jesus in “The Chosen,” who attended the premiere to support Jenkins.

"This film embodies the values that resonate not just with a Christian audience but with everyone," Roumie said. "I think we’re seeing a shift in how this type of content is made — higher quality, more relatable, and with universal appeal."

Elizabeth Tabish, who plays Mary Magdalene in “The Chosen” and appears in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” praised the movie’s depiction of the Herdmans as troubled yet sympathetic children and emphasis on grace.

“They’re these outsider kids who have been written off because of their behavior, but when they’re embraced, they remind everyone of Jesus’ humble beginnings,” Tabish reflected. “It’s powerful to see a community come together around these kids, showing that everyone deserves grace.”

She said that the film is an instant “holiday classic,” adding: “Christmas movies are so fun and colorful and funny and sweet, but I think [this film] also has this reminder of the Nativity, of the whole reason for the season. And I think combining those two things together gives it a very meaningful message and is going to really touch a lot of people.”

The tone of the film oscillates between lighthearted comedy and profound moments, a feat praised by producer Kevin Downes, whose work in the faith-based genre spans over two decades.

“Balancing the humor with redemptive themes is no easy task,” Downes said. “But Dallas and the cast managed to stay true to the novel’s spirit while keeping it deeply entertaining. This might be one of my favorite premieres.”

As a holiday film with a focus on faith and community, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” taps into a growing appetite for family-friendly, faith-centered stories in mainstream cinema. When asked about the rising demand for such content, actor Kirk Woller credited the film’s authenticity.

“I think people crave stories that highlight kindness and humanity without feeling preachy,” he said. “And this movie does just that — it’s a reminder that good messages can be wrapped in laughter and joy.”

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is rated PG for thematic material and brief underage smoking. The film hits theaters on Nov. 8.