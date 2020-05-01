Bestselling novel 'Redeeming Love' to be turned to movie produced by Roma Downey

The bestselling allegorical novel Redeeming Love is being adapted into a film that will be produced by Roma Downey (‘The Bible”) and Cindy Bond (“I Can Only Imagine”).

Joining Bond in the production of the project is Simon Swart, Wayne Fitzjohn and Pure Flix Entertainment trio Michael Scott, David A.R. White and Brittany Yost.

Redeeming Love, has remained on multiple fiction bestseller lists for over 15 years, sold over 3 million copies, and has been published in more than 30 languages.

The book is based on the Old Testament book Hosea and like the novel, the film is set in the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850.

“The story centers on Angel (Abigail Cowen of “I Still Believe”) who was sold into prostitution as a child. She has survived through hatred and self-loathing, until she meets Michael Hosea (Tom Lewis of “Gentlemen Jack”) and discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal. The story reflects the redemptive power of unconditional and sacrificial love with characters and circumstances relevant to the contemporary world,” the film synopsis reads.

Other cast members featured in the film are Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”), Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Logan Marshall Green (“Spider-man: Homecoming”).

The film “Redeeming Love” has not been rated and filmmakers say they will remain true to the sensitive nature of the story.

“So with all the bad news in our world I am delighted to share some really, really good news! Redeeming Love the movie is coming next year! So excited to have been a little part of this you are gonna LOVE the movie, it’s an exciting retelling of the beautiful and powerful book by Francine Rivers directed by DJ Caruso.” Downey shared her excitement on Instagram.

“While many are victims of horrible circumstances that will haunt them forever, some characters are able to overcome the pain, the sorrow and the brutality to discover how remarkable they truly are,” Caruso told Deadline. “Angel’s journey reminds us that healing happens through love and acceptance, never through judgment or force.”

“Redeeming Love” will hit theaters spring 2021.