Bethany Christian Services files lawsuit after Michigan denies its refugee resettlement contract

A Christian ministry is suing Michigan over its decision to sever its relationship with the nonprofit because of its policy requiring employees to adhere to the tenets of the Christian faith.

Bethany Christian Services, a faith-based nonprofit, is suing the state after it refused to provide the organization with refugee resettlement services contracts because the ministry requires its employees to abide by a statement of faith.

“Federal law is clear, and the courts have repeatedly affirmed that 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations like ours, can hire staff and select leaders who share the organization’s faith mission,” Bethany Christian Services General Counsel Nhung Hurst said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

Hurst added: “Federal law affirms that Muslim nonprofits can hire Muslims; Jewish nonprofits can hire people of Jewish faith; and Christian nonprofits can hire Christians. For 50 years, this has been a long-standing American civil right that has never been controversial. We are disappointed that the state of Michigan would engage in religious discrimination, but we are confident that the courts will intervene and correct this injustice so we can continue serving men, women, and children across the state.”

“Bethany remains deeply committed to serving vulnerable children and families, ensuring they have the support they need to thrive, even as we work to protect our legal rights,” he added.

The lawsuit, filed by Bethany Christian Services in federal district court, contends that the state’s actions amount to discrimination on the basis of religion and a violation of the ministry’s rights to the free exercise of religion under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Civil Rights Act of 1871.

“In late 2023, the Office of Global Michigan (OGM) officials took issue with Bethany’s practice of requiring its employees to affirm the organization’s statement of faith. The OGM then denied grant funding to Bethany the following calendar year,” the ministry explained.

The statement of faith Bethany requires its employees to affirm is The Apostle’s Creed, one of the most well-known Christian prayers. The complaint names the OGM and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity as defendants. It seeks a ruling enjoining the OGM from “ending the existing contracts pending a final resolution of its religious discrimination claims.”

The latest litigation is not the first time Bethany has found itself at odds with the government of Michigan in recent years. In 2019, the ministry capitulated to the state and announced that it would begin placing foster children with same-sex couples after the state reached a settlement with two gay couples who filed a lawsuit challenging its relationship with faith-based adoption agencies because they were rejected as prospective foster parents due to the organization’s religious objections to same-sex marriage and parenting.

Earlier this year, following local media reports of outcry among the ministry staff over stricter enforcement of the nonprofit's policy prohibiting the hiring of non-Christians as well as a ban on political workplace displays, Bethany sent a statement to CP noting that, "like most religious organizations, expects its employees to align with core beliefs that reflect Bethany’s foundation of faith and to adhere to certain expectations, including following a viewpoint-neutral policy against workplace activism and advocacy.”

“This policy is designed to promote a culture of mutual respect and unity for our diverse staff and clients as we work to serve vulnerable men, women, and children of all backgrounds and beliefs,” the organization added.