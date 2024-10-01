Home News Bible study leader arrested on charges of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

An AWANA Bible study class leader at a Pennsylvania church was arrested last week after a woman claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was a child.

Michael Hess, 49, of Quarryville, was arrested last week after his accuser claimed he repeatedly abused her over 30 times 12 years ago when she was just 7 years old.

Hess was charged with aggravated indecent assault of a minor, unlawful contact with a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person under 13, corruption of minors, and indecent assault without consent of other, reported the York, Pennsylvania-based Fox 43.

He was released from jail on $75,000 unsecured bail.

The victim claimed that, for a full academic year, Hess forced her to sit on his lap and then would place his hand down her pants during a Bible study. The abuse occurred when she was between 7 and 8 years old.

After he was taken into custody, Hess reportedly admitted to authorities that he had inappropriately touched the woman when she was a young child, the Harrisburg-based CBS 21 reported.

The Bible study where the abuse took place was at New Providence Church of God, a congregation based in New Providence and affiliated with the Churches of God, General Conference.

Hess reportedly told state police that, while he was unaware of how many times he abused the victim, it was “highly possible” it occurred every week, between 30 and 36 times.

“… after meeting with the Pennsylvania State Police, Providence Church was made aware that Michael Hess, a volunteer at the church, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a minor,” the church said in a statement, as quoted by CBS 21.

“The police informed the church that the incident took place on church property approximately 12 years ago. The church continues to work closely with the Pennsylvania State Police. We are deeply grieved for the victim and the family, and are praying for all those impacted.”