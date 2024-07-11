Home News LexCity Church permanently shutters after former pastor charged with rape, sodomy of minor

Just over a week after former Executive Pastor Zachary King was charged with the rape and sexual abuse of a minor, LexCity Church in Lexington, Kentucky, has permanently shuttered because it wouldn't be "financially viable" to continue.

"Today we are writing a letter that no leadership team desires to write. Through thoughtful prayer and heartfelt tears, the leadership team of Lexington City Church has voted to permanently cease our ministry," the church said in a statement on its Facebook page Wednesday.

"Due to the continued effects of the financial situation our church inherited several years ago and the impact of the ongoing investigation of a former staff member, we have lost the ability to remain financially viable and fulfill our God-given mission."

On July 2, the office of Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced King, 47, who preached at LexCity Church as recently as three months ago, was also charged with the unlawful use of electronics to engage in sexual acts with a minor.

King was booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with first- and second-degree rape, as well as first- and second-degree sodomy, Lex18 reports.

King confessed in an interview with Coleman's office that he "engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor over the course of the last year and a half," according to an arrest citation cited by Lex18.

The pastor said he had "sexual intercourse with the minor starting at age 15 in January 2023, continuing until April 2024." He further stated that he had "sexual intercourse in the minor's home, at his residence, and at the church where he was a former pastor."

King also confessed to communicating with the teenage girl through Snapchat and WhatsApp to arrange meetups and receive explicit photos, according to Fox56. He reportedly admitted to picking up the girl from her home and driving up the road to have sex in his car.

He reportedly resigned from LexCity Church after he was confronted by his congregation.

According to his LinkedIn profile, King has significant experience serving in youth ministry, including at Craig Groeschel's Life.Church and Metropolitan Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, where he spent more than eight years.

"Our hearts are broken for those who have been hurt and are hurting, and we will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. However, with heavy hearts, we feel it is in the best interest of the Kingdom and our community that we discontinue our ministry," LexCity Church leaders added in their statement Wednesday.

"As a city, Lexington is blessed with a wide variety of vibrant and welcoming church communities, many of which have been praying for our church family in this time of heartache. So, while today ends our chapter, we're incredibly encouraged by the larger community of Christ followers throughout our city and know that there's a place within it for everyone who once called LexCity their home."