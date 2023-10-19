Biden likens Israel-Hamas war to Ukraine in rare Oval Office address

President Joe Biden likened the war between Israel and Hamas to the war between Ukraine and Russia during a Thursday night address from the Oval Office amid growing geopolitical tensions.

"Hamas and Putin represent different threats," Biden said. "But they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy."

The president also warned that "conflict and chaos could spread in other parts of the world" if the wars continue unimpeded.

Biden, who claimed Israeli and Ukrainian victory are "vital for America’s national security," also explained that he would be submitting an urgent budget request to Congress on Friday requesting funding for both Israel and Ukraine in their ongoing conflicts.

"Tomorrow, I will send to Congress an urgent budget request to fund America’s national security needs and support Israel and Ukraine," Biden said. "It’s a smart investment that will pay dividends for American security for generations."

The budget is expected to be approximately $105 billion for the next year, $60 billion of which includes funding for Ukraine, according to The Associated Press. Israel is slated to receive $14 billion, humanitarian aid will get $10 billion, $14 billion will be allocated for the U.S.-Mexico border, and $7 billion will go to the Indo-Pacific region, which includes Taiwan.

"American leadership holds the world together," Biden said. "American alliances keep America safe. American values make us a partner they want to work with. You put all of that at risk if you walk away from Ukraine and turn our backs on Israel."

Biden also emphasized the importance of ensuring that American hostages are rescued.

"As president, there is no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans held hostage," Biden said. "The terrorist group Hamas unleashed pure unadulterated evil in the world. But sadly, the Jewish people know perhaps better than anyone that there is no limit to the depravity of the people when they want to inflict pain on others."

Biden's address comes a day after he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials in Tel Aviv. He also delivered remarks there in support of Israel.

On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,400 people — including at least 30 Americans — during a terrorist attack against communities in southern Israel near the country's border with Gaza.

The attack prompted retaliatory airstrikes and a potential ground invasion by the Israeli military into Gaza. More than 3,000 have been killed and 12,500 injured in the airstrikes, according to Hamas government health officials.

Israel's public broadcaster reported Thursday that Hamas is holding as many as 200 people hostage, including children and elderly. Hamas claims to be holding as many as 250 people hostage, however, according to Reuters.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that he could not say how many Americans are among the hostages.