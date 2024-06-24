Home News Biden admin. promotes staffer with sexually provocative photos, tweets against police

The Biden administration has promoted an official with a history of posting sexually provocative photos on social media, as well as incendiary tweets against police, Republicans, Israel and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Tyler Cherry was promoted last week to serve as an associate communications director at the White House after serving in a similar role at the U.S. Department of the Interior with Secretary Deb Haaland for three years, according to Politico.

According to unearthed tweets Cherry has posted within the past decade, he has championed anti-Israel sentiment, attacked Republicans and likened police to "slave patrols."

"Praying for #Baltimore, but praying even harder for an end to a capitalistic police state motivated by explicit and implicit racial biases," he tweeted in 2015 after the death of Freddie Gray.

In 2015, Cherry also described law enforcement as a "direct evolution of slave patrols and lynch mobs."

In 2014, he tweeted in support of Palestinians, writing, "Cheersing in bars to ending the occupation of Palestine – no shame and f--- your glares #ISupportGaza #FreePalestine."

In 2018, he tweeted simply: "Abolish ICE."

Another tweet alleged that Republicans care too much about "white grievance politics."

There are also photos on Instagram that depict Cherry dressed in feminine clothing, including one that depicts him adorned in a fishnet shirt decked out with rose petals that exposes his bare chest.

Cherry distanced himself from his former opinions on Sunday after they drew widespread scrutiny. He has also since deleted thousands of his tweets, as noted by Libs of TikTok.

"Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period," he tweeted Sunday. "I support this Administration's agenda - and will continue my communications work focused on our climate and environmental policies."

The White House defended Cherry in the face of scrutiny, telling Fox News Digital that they were "very proud to have Tyler on the team."