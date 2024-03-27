Home News Biden pledges to push back against provision banning pride flags at US embassies

The Biden administration is promising to fight a GOP-led rule in the recently signed $1.2 trillion spending package that effectively bans the rainbow pride flag from being flown at U.S. embassies and consulates.

A provision slipped in the bill spanning more than 1,000 pages requires that "none of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be obligated or expended to fly or display a flag over a facility of the United States Department of State," other than the U.S. flag, with some exceptions, according to Axios.

Other permitted flags include the POW/MIA flag, the U.S. Foreign Service flag, the Hostage and Wrongful Detainee flag, as well as flags that represent states, American territories, Indian tribal areas, and the District of Columbia. Flags of other nations are also allowed.

President Joe Biden signed the spending bill on Saturday, but a spokesperson for the White House expressed the administration's disapproval of the pride flag ban and promised to pursue repealing what they suggested amounts to discrimination against LGBT Americans.

"President Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans," a White House spokesperson told the outlet.

"While it will have no impact on the ability of members of the LGBTQI+ community to serve openly in our embassies or to celebrate Pride, the Administration fought against the inclusion of this policy and we will continue to work with members of Congress to find an opportunity to repeal it," the spokesperson added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., a Southern Baptist, praised the provision behind closed doors as a win for conservatives, according to a source who spoke to Bloomberg News.

Some U.S. embassies began displaying pride flags to mark so-called pride month or other LGBT-related holidays during the Obama administration. The blanket authorization was repealed under former President Donald Trump, though some continued to display the rainbow flags anyway, according to The Washington Post.

The Biden administration then reversed Trump's ban in April 2021, allowing the flag to be unfurled again at U.S. embassies such as the one to the Vatican, which prompted outrage from Roman Catholics in June 2022.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also permitted the Black Lives Matter flag to be flown at U.S. embassies, which critics denounced as unnecessarily political.

The provision in the current spending bill remains effective only until Sept. 30.

In 2023, Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., introduced the Old Glory Only Act, which would permanently ban such displays at diplomatic facilities.

"Our beautiful flag, Old Glory, should be the only flag flying and representing our country over our diplomatic and consular posts worldwide," Duncan said in a statement at the time, according to Fox News Digital. "The American flag is a beacon of liberty, and no other flag or symbol better portrays our shared values than the Stars and Stripes."

In 2021, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York proposed a similar bill and accused the Biden administration of permitting "inherently political flags that are in no way affiliated with the U.S. government."