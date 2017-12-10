'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News: HBO Officially Renews Drama Series, Taps Andrea Arnold to Direct

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Cast members (L-R) Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Reese Witherspoon pose at the premiere of the HBO television series "Big Little Lies" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 7, 2017.

"Big Little Lies" has officially been renewed for a second season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has revealed that the drama series will be returning with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman set to star again. Other cast members from the first season are also poised to reprise their roles, though negotiations are still ongoing at this point.

Rumors have been circulating for a while now that the series would be renewed for another season. Witherspoon and Kidman have both been very vocal about wanting to continue the story. THR reports that HBO waited to give an official announcement due to not having a director yet. However, Academy Award winner Andrea Arnold has now been tapped to direct all seven episodes of the new season.

The first season was directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who previously expressed his opinion that "Big Little Lies" should remain a limited miniseries. Executive producer David E. Kelley is also returning for season 2 and has already written the scripts for all seven episodes.

"I'm excited to announce the return of 'Big Little Lies.' David Kelley wrote beautiful scripts and Reese and Nicole were, once again, a force to be reckoned with, reuniting the cast and recruiting the talented Andrea Arnold to direct," HBO programming president Casey Bloys said. "We look forward to working with this amazing group of artists."

As for the plot of the second season, Kelley partly based it off of a story by Liane Moriarty, author of the book from which the show was adapted. According to the network, season 2 will delve into the "malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode ... the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."

"Big Little Lies" season 2 does not have a premiere date yet.