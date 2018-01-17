'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Spoilers: Bonnie's Family to Be Introduced; Show Not to Return This Year

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson 75th Golden Globes - Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Big Little Lies."

When "Big Little Lies" returns for its second season, fans are going to be introduced to Bonnie's (Zoë Kravitz) family.

This much was revealed by HBO programming president Casey Bloys when he spoke with TVLine recently. There were already rumors circulating that more characters, such as Bonnie's parents, would be introduced. Now, Bloys' admission only serves as confirmation.

"We're going to get more into [Bonnie's] family," he said. "The nice thing about doing a second season is you can get more into all of the characters."

And, getting more into the characters will indeed be a major aspect of the upcoming second season. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bloys explained that character development is very important in a story, especially since "Big Little Lies" has been afforded a second season.

"In general, I don't think anybody involved is thinking we're going to do the same thing. In any second season of a show, people want to see growth in the characters and storylines. I don't think anyone involved is trying to do the same thing," he said. "We're trying to progress everybody's lives in the storytelling."

"Big Little Lies" was only meant to be a limited series. However, due to its immense success and the campaign of its stars, the show was given a renewal. Bloys reveals, though, that a third season is not yet in the cards. This is mostly because of how hard it would be to match the stars' schedules again.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are both set to reprise their roles for season 2, with other actors and actresses also expected to return. Academy Award winner Andrea Arnold will take over directing duties, replacing Jean-Marc Vallée from season 1.

As for a premiere date, fans should not expect to see any new episodes this year.

"They start shooting in the spring," Bloys said. "It's not going to air in 2018."