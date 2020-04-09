Bill, Gloria Gaither’s music reimagined by Ernie Haase + Signature Sound: CP exclusive

Grammy-nominated quartet Ernie Haase + Signature Sound teamed up with Bill and Gloria Gaither to release a new album and video of their single, "Then Came The Morning."

"Then Came the Morning" is included on Ernie Haase + Signature Sound's upcoming album, Something Beautiful, to be released on April 17 by Gaither Music Group. All songs on the album are renditions of the group’s favorite songs by Gospel Music Hall of Famers Bill and Gloria Gaither. Something Beautiful also includes collaborations with the legends themselves.

Haase said the quartet’s new album release comes at a time when the world needs the hope of a loving God and is encouraging everyone to keep their focus on Jesus.

“Look to the Savior! See Him on the cross. Look at the love on His face. Listen to Him as He quotes the scriptures. Open your heart to His passion. There is nothing, and I mean nothing, that can bring you true hope, peace and assurance like the Gospel!” Haase told The Christian Post.

“It’s in these times that we see that maybe we have all been guilty of placing good things in the place of the ultimate thing, which is intimacy with the Savior. May this be the lesson we learn in this time of isolation. And, as we go back to what we used to call normal, may we remember it is the relationship with Christ and our family that is most important. Keep looking to Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith. Oh, what a Savior He is!” He added.

“Then Came the Morning” is the story of the gospel message and the celebration of Christ’s resurrection. The following is Ernie Haase + Signature Sound’s music video for their reimagined version of the classic song.

“At the core of our Christian faith is the promise that life wins! Death and hell are defeated (as another Gaither songs says) Because He Lives!” Haase said of the single. “‘Then Came the Morning’ is one of the most poignant and dramatic songs I have ever helped sing.”

Haase + Signature Sound first recorded the song on one of their very first releases in 2004. They updated the new version with some instruments but kept the orchestration the same

Working with Bill and Gloria “was an honor” Haase declared of working with the iconic Christian couple on their upcoming album. “The fact that they trusted us with their babies (their songs) was something that took our creative juices to another level. They guided us, but they kept telling us telling us to have fun and do our thing. They gave us the room, space and gentle guidance to re-imagine these classics. Like I said, it was a huge honor!”