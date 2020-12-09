Billboard scrutinizing transgender medicine in Los Angeles taken down amid complaints Billboard scrutinizing transgender medicine in Los Angeles taken down amid complaints

A billboard drawing attention to the harms of transgender medical practices in Los Angeles near a Kaiser hospital has been taken down after being up for a day and a half. Concerned parents who paid to erect the billboard say it bodes ill for free speech amid a medical scandal about which much of the general public knows little.

The billboard is the second sign to go up in Los Angeles and was intentionally positioned about one block away from Kaiser West-LA, where transgender surgeries occur regularly. It was scheduled to stay up for a month.

Before it was taken down, the sign read: "Why do so many of our youth think they are transgender? Know the facts before making a life-changing choice. Read this book."

The text was positioned next to a picture of the cover of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters by journalist Abigail Shrier. The first billboard, which was put up in nearby West Hollywood in October and was sponsored by the same group of concerned parents, also promoted Shrier's book next to text explaining that "puberty is not a medical condition" and noting how children are being taught about gender identity at school. The first board remained up for a month.

The dad of a trans-identifying teenaged daughter who is behind both billboards spoke with The Christian Post on Tuesday, again on condition of anonymity, explaining that the official word from the billboard company was that it was being taken down because of "complaints by the community." The father's money to book the billboard was refunded.

But the area is not very residential and the father speculates that the surgeons and medical staff and those that are financially benefiting from the surgeries are the ones who complained. They were told the billboard went up Sunday morning. By Tuesday, it had already been taken down completely.

"It may sound surreal to some people but it's clearly in jeopardy," he told CP, when asked about the state of free speech in the United States in light of the billboard company's move.

He believes the public does not know how much money the gender identity medical industry has at its disposal, likening it to a cult-like organization.

"It trickles down to Big Pharma, the activists that are embedded with this are everywhere. If you look at the head of this snake, you have Martine Rothblatt who created SiriusXM satellite radio, you have Jennifer Pritzker. These are billionaires. And it trickles down from there."

"They want to silence the truth and if the truth is ever allowed to be spoken, it prevails," he added.

The father cited as an example the case last week of Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who detransitioned after having identified as transgender during her teen years and underwent experimental hormone treatments at the Tavistock clinic in London. Bell, who went on to have a double mastectomy, alleged the medical treatments irreparably damaged her body and likely sterilized her and that she was not made aware of the risks as a teenager. The British High Court of Justice ruled in her favor, holding that minors under 16 are not capable of giving informed consent to puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones.

But the father noted that the story that "should have sent shockwaves throughout the entire world" was buried and the U.S. media was soon consumed by the announcement from an Oscar-nominated actress, Ellen Page, that she was coming out as trans and identifying as a male named Elliott. Bell was largely ignored while Page was cheered in the press.

Hollywood movies, television shows, and other media celebration of transgenderism has contributed to it becoming "cool" for the kids to identify as trans, even as it severely damages gays and lesbians, he went on to say, and far too few people are willing to look at the implications, particularly regarding the experimental medicalization.

"My instincts tell me that 100% it was coordinated," he said.

"There is definitely a calculated coincidence that [Page] came out hours after the Bell verdict, and it took over the entire news waves," he said.

"I find it an absolute disgrace. The fact that Ellen Page has gone a step further and retweeted trans lawyer Chase Strangio of the ACLU taking shots at Abigail Shrier's book, which she has probably not even read, leads me to believe she is arm in arm with the trans activists and other photography shows she is arm in arm with transgender celebrities."

One of the parents involved in the Los Angeles billboard effort also sent a letter to the doctors at the Kaiser hospital, informing them of the various harms associated with puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. The letter additionally included relevant information from the Bell verdict against the Tavistock clinic, documentation of tens of thousands of young people crowdfunding to raise money for their own cosmetic gender surgeries, and an explanation for why the World Professional Association for Transgender Health guidelines and standards of care are profoundly biased and not rooted in good science.

Meanwhile, another group of parents from the newly-formed Partners for Ethical Care were planning to put up a near-identical billboard in Dallas across the street from the GENECIS transgender clinic. This clinic has been involved in the case of James Younger, an 8-year-old boy in Texas whose mother, Anne Georgulas, has been intending to medically transition him into a transgender girl named Luna against the wishes of this father, Jeffrey Younger.

The billboard message had been agreed to, the contract had been signed, and it was scheduled to go up in mid-December but the agent — the same one who had connected with the Los Angeles parents — told a parent involved in the effort Tuesday that the billboard would not be allowed after all and that the Irreversible Damage book cover was too controversial to be featured.

The Los Angeles father reiterated Tuesday how powerful the suppression of thought is around this issue and that it is important to question why, for example, there has been an over 4000% increase of girls being referred to gender identity services in the U.K. in the past decade. He urged everyone to read Shrier's book, which he maintains is a balanced, even-handed examination of the subject.

"People need to learn the truth of what's going on because it's horrific. And they need to rise up and be active. Tweeting is one thing, but they need to take action. Put up a sign. Put up flyers. Email your politicians and doctors. Shame them with truth or nothing is going to change," the father stressed.

He believes that someone will have to have the courage to sue a trans clinic in the United States and if they do, it "will fall like a house of cards just like the Tavistock.”

