Death of bishop known as a ‘peacemaker’ is being investigated as a murder

A California bishop, known for his peacemaking efforts and work with low-income and immigrant communities, has been found dead with a gunshot wound to the upper body. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Los Angeles Auxiliary David O’Connell, who was 69 years old, was found dead at his home in Hacienda Heights by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responding to a medical emergency call on Saturday, the Orange County Register reported.

“This incident is being handled as a murder investigation. There is no additional information available,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Sunday.

Archbishop José H. Gómez of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of L.A., expressed shock and sadness at the news of O'Connell's death, describing him as a “peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant.”

“We are deeply disturbed and saddened by this news,” Gómez said in a statement. “Let us continue to pray for Bishop Dave and his family. And let us pray for law enforcement officials as they continue their investigation into this terrible crime.”

Jonny Flores, a resident of Rowland Heights who had known O’Connell, remembered him as a bishop who was always generous with his time in resolving parishioners' issues.

“He didn’t hold back his words. He was well spoken,” Los Angeles Times quoted Flores as saying. “He would take the time. He was very humble. He was never too busy.”

During a Cathedral Mass, Cecilia Artiga, a parishioner, expressed her shock upon hearing the news.

She spoke in Spanish, according to the Register, stating that the bishop had served for many years and was greatly respected. Artiga had been a part of the Cathedral community for approximately four years and found his homilies to be inspiring.

She added that O'Connell's words felt as though he was speaking to each individual personally.

O’Connell was also the chairman of the interdiocesan Southern California Immigration Task Force, which coordinated the Catholic Church’s response to immigrant children and families from Central America in recent years.

A prayer service and vigil were held near O'Connell's home on Sunday afternoon, hosted by the Sacred Heart Church. According to Lourdes Kristen, a parishioner of the church, the community had a natural trust in him due to his humble approach. She said one could see the presence of God in his eyes.

O’Connell, who was born in 1953 in County Cork, Ireland, was appointed as an auxiliary bishop in 2015 by Pope Francis, and he had been serving as a priest and bishop in L.A. County for almost 50 years.

The LASD has promised to find and arrest those responsible for this heinous crime.