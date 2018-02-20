'Black Panther' Shatters Box Office Records

"Black Panther," a joint production from Disney and Marvel Entertainment, is now breaking box office records left and right. Even before the movie came out on Feb. 16, the solo movie featuring T'challa (Chadwick Boseman) was a favorite among critics and audiences, judging from early reviews.

The movie was already deemed a must-see even weeks ago during its January red carpet premiere, so it was a surprise to no one when "Black Panther" not only launched to a strong opening weekend but also to a box-office-breaking premiere.

Facebook/Black Panther/Marvel "Black Panther" came out in a red carpet premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

The movie now enjoys the distinction as the biggest opening weekend at the box-office for a feature launched in February. With "Black Panther" ticket sales raking in $192 million over the extended weekend, it knocked off "Deadpool" which got the record back in 2016 with its $132.4 million opening.

The movie is not done with that, however, as the launch window for "Black Panther" took advantage of the four-day President's Day weekend to haul in $218.2 million in that span, as Business Insider notes.

Disney has been pulling all the stops for "Black Panther" starting with an extravagant marketing campaign that has only intensified over the past nine months, as the New York Times observed. The company is also giving the latest Marvel installment a theater coverage only seen before in the likes of the "Star Wars" series, by giving "Black Panther" the green light to show in 4,000 theaters everywhere over the past weekend.

Theaters, in turn, was seemingly surprised by the avid reception the movie has gotten. Showing venues have worked overtime to add last-minute showing schedules to take in all the crowds, with one of them, AMC Southlake 24 in Atlanta, actually managing to pull off 84 show runs on Friday, Feb. 16.

"Black Panther" is currently showing in theaters everywhere, with critics over at Rotten Tomatoes giving it a score of 97 pecent.