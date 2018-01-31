'Black Panther' First Reactions: Critics and Stars Praise Marvel Movie

"Black Panther" just had its red carpet premiere, and while full reviews are still not allowed to be disclosed, the stars and critics who saw the film early is taking to social media to have their impressions heard.

The overall consensus for most of the early reactions is how the movie will be one of the top Marvel features the cinematic universe has turned out in recent years. At least one of them, like Jill Scott, favors "Black Panther" over other blockbusters, even the latest from Disney.

Facebook/Black Panther/Marvel "Black Panther" came out in a red carpet premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

"BLACK PANTHER SURPASSED STAR WARS. With gratitude, awe, respect and invigoration, sincerely, @MissJillScott," she said in her Twitter post on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

With "Black Panther" being the first superhero movie to feature a person of color as a lead character in recent years, as USA Today points out, Chadwick Boseman played not only the part of an American king of a fictional country, he also represented a message for the U.S. in these recent times.

"The representation of Black women in #BlackPanther made me feel seen. Seen in a way other superhero movies have not done well," film critic Rebecca Theodore-Vachon noted in her tweet on the day of the movie's red carpet debut in Hollywood.

Compared to D.C. Comics and their recent solo "Wonder Woman" movie, the 17 superhero films that Marvel has put out all had no woman or black superhero as the lead character. Including "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Marvel's joint project with Sony, not one of the "Captain America," "Iron Man," "Thor" or "Spider-Man" movies had a black lead, or a woman main character for that matter, as Vox pointed out.

Enter "Black Panther," and Marvel's first attempt at bucking the trend they themselves have set. The movie comes out to theaters on Feb. 16.