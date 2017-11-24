'Bloodborne' Gameplay News: Players Discover Supposedly Scrapped Enemy After Two Years

Facebook/BloodborneGame Promo image for the PS4 game "Bloodborne"

Two years since the release of "Bloodborne," gamers recently found an enemy character that was supposedly deleted from the video game.

A "Bloodborne" player named Moros Nyx recently revealed the discovery of a supposedly scrapped enemy named the Flaming Undead Giant.

Moros Nyx also shared a video, which is now available on YouTube, that showed the actual gameplay where a group called The Tomb Prospectors discovered the Flaming Undead Giant. The video was longer than the actual gameplay preview because the uploader included a brief clip at the start of when the enemy was first presented in 2014 during the PlayStation Experience event.

At the time, the official gameplay trailer released by developer FromSoftware showed the video game character that - as its name suggests - was a giant zombie that had blades for arms. The left arm constantly burned and set fire to every surface it touched, while the other one was made of thick metal.

At the 2014 PlayStation Experience event, the "Bloodborne" enemy was one of the most featured characters in the trailer. And when the game was released the following year, Moros Nyx noted that it was "nowhere to be found in the dungeons."

But although some players assumed that it simply did not make the cut to the game's final version, several days ago, gamers finally found it.

"Three years later, on 19th November 2017, a group of Tomb Prospectors, led by KolbrotKommander (the creator of the dungeon) made the impossible discovery by officially sighting the first ever Flaming Undead Giant in a Depth 4 Cursed and Defiled Root Chalice. And so it goes full circle," Moros Nyx explained in the video's description.

In Moros Nyx's video, a second flaming Undead Giant was also present and it had different weapons. Its left arm was a firing cannon while the other was an enormous knife that resembled a Chinese cleaver.

"Bloodborne" is exclusively available on PlayStation 4.