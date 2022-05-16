Bobbie Houston says she’s ‘trusting in the living God, righteous courts of Heaven’

Bobbie Houston, who claimed a little more than a month ago that the Hillsong Church she co-founded had fired her by text message, now says she and her husband, Brian Houston, who resigned after two misconduct allegations were made against him, “are still here … trusting the righteous Courts of Heaven.”

“For those interested we are still here. Pressing on with trust in the Living God & the righteous Courts of Heaven,” Bobbie wrote on Instagram.

Last month, Brian Houston posted a screenshot on social media of a text message sent to his wife by the Hillsong Church board which read, “Dear Bobbie, I wanted to text to let you know I will sending you an email shortly regarding your employment. Please let me know if you would like to talk about it or if you have questions.”

The screenshot also included Bobbie’s response, which said in part: “… I don’t even have words to express how cold and callous this has all become …”

Brian Houston said the message was regarding the termination of her employment. “She is made redundant (effective immediately) through no choice of her own,” he wrote. “Our beautiful church is losing its soul,” he concluded.

Hillsong denied the claim that the text message was sent to fire Bobbie Houston.

In her Instagram message posted over the weekend, Bobbie Houston continued, “Enemies of the Cross (& maybe others who should know better) forget that everything that concerns His Son & His Bride plays out ultimately before the Courts of Heaven. I don’t speak of these things often or lightly — but there IS a holy Heavenly Father who is very engaged & watchful of our every move, thought, word, intent, action.

“Ultimately because He loves us & is redemptive. If the Word says He counts the sands on the seashore; the hairs on our head; that He knows when a sparrow falls to the ground; & is mindful of the flowers of the field (here one day and gone the next) — then trust me, He is more present & watchful of those human hearts than we realize.”

She added, “As tenor of scripture teaches — keep your heart tender & pure before the Lord. Meditate upon your bed and allow the Spirit to speak (admonish, love, forgive if need be). And quietly remember whilst it is STILL DAY, that this earth-life is but a shadow-of-eternity. Therefore make it count.

“Ps Brian and I deeply care for those we have done decades with. We are grateful for the unexpected kindnesses & we cont[inue] to pray HIS WILL, FAVOR & GRACE upon you all. Regardless of current narratives running havoc, we still care for Thy Kingdom Come, the Body of Christ, our Psalm 92 convictions .. & will remain within integrity & obedience to His heart in all we do.”

Hillsong reported in a March 18 statement that it's investigated two complaints against Houston’s conduct.

The church said that Houston, who co-founded Hillsong in 1983, breached its pastoral code of conduct when he entered the hotel room of an unidentified woman while under the influence of alcohol and prescription medication during Hillsong’s annual conference in 2019.

While it is unclear what occurred in the hotel room, Houston was said to have been in the room for 40 minutes.

Additionally, Houston was accused of exchanging an “inappropriate text message” with a staffer in 2013 that led to the Hillsong staff member resigning. On March 23, Hillsong announced Houston’s resignation.

In his email to church members, Houston wrote that he let them “down so badly” and that “sorry will never be enough to express my sorrow.”

“It may be some time before we see light at the end of this tunnel, but I know God has not finished with us yet,” he said. “And what now you may ask? We are living day by day right now. Bobbie and I are unified and we are believing together that this year will be a year of respite and restoration to our souls, as I continue to prepare to fight for my innocence in the legal proceedings ahead of me.”

“I still have a sense of bright hope for the future and I know God is not finished with me yet,” he added. “We have no intention of retiring. As Bobbie would say, ‘the final chapters of our lives are not yet written.’”

Houston’s resignation followed a series of misconduct scandals involving Hillsong leaders in the U.S.