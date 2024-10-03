Home News Brandon Lake, Jenn Johnson address church hurt at Dove Awards: 'The church is broken, but Jesus is our reason'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Today’s leading worship artists, from Brandon Lake, Ben Fielding and Jenn Johnson to newcomer group Red Rocks Worship, weighed in on an often painful topic — church hurt — and shared their thoughts on healing from spiritual wounds while encouraging believers not to abandon their faith.

Speaking to The Christian Post on the red carpet ahead of the 2024 Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards, Lake, who was up for 16 nominations, including for Artist of the Year, stressed that healing from church hurt is possible, and God, through His people, can restore what has been broken.

“Your primary call isn't to ministry, it's to intimacy,” the 34-year-old worship leader said. “Let everything flow from that. Just focus on your relationship with God. Take one day at a time. Surrender daily. Don't worry about tomorrow. Focus on what He asks you to do today, and you'll end up where you're supposed to be.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“Everyone's going to be hurt by a Christian,” he added. “But it doesn't mean God hurt you. At some point, the church is going to let you down. But it doesn't mean God did. Church isn't perfect, because you're there and I'm there. So if you've ever had food poisoning, you don't stop eating food. You have to eat again at some point. So just keep moving forward. Find healthier and healthier people to surround you. Keep your arms up, keep your faith on fire, and be quick to forgive.”

A March 2023 study from Barna Research found that two of the top sources of doubt for most believers are negative past experiences with a religious institution and the hypocrisy of religious people.

According to Barna, 37% of unchurched adults in the U.S. avoid church due to negative experiences within the local church setting. These experiences, ranging from personal conflicts to leadership failures, have caused many to distance themselves from organized religion while still identifying as Christians.

Jenn Johnson, the creative force behind Bethel Music, stressed that unity within the broader Christian community is a key aspect of overcoming church hurt.

Johnson, whose song "Holy Forever" earned a Dove Award nomination in the Song of the Year category, pointed to a song on her latest album called “The Church,” which was created in collaboration with members of Passion City Church, Upper Room and Bethel Music.

“We wrote this song to celebrate the beauty of the global church, not divided by denomination but as one body,” the “Goodness of God” singer said.

“Ask God where you should go to church, where you should be planted, and really lean into that answer. Because that way, no matter what happens, or [if] the leadership fails, know God called you there, instead of just relying on people and their humanity, and you can serve from that place. Serving and being planted in a local church has really been our lifeline our whole life. We really believe in the beauty of it.”

Brian Johnson, echoing his wife’s sentiments, acknowledged the imperfection inherent in any church experience.

“People are going to be people forever,” he said. “The church will never be perfect. Stay faithful; just read your Bible, try to connect to this infinite God Who is all knowing, all loving [...] and then go to church with that in mind. Don't go to church thinking everything has to be right or perfect […] realize that it's always going to be imperfect.”

Grammy Award-winning singer Ben Fielding, co-author of worship anthems like “What A Beautiful Name” and worship leader with Hillsong United, shared how intimacy with God helped him overcome his own experience with church hurt.

“It’s a big part of my story, and it’s real,” he said. “But we’ve got to find ways to remind ourselves that the God we serve is infallible, even if the people He uses are not.”

Fielding, who was up for four awards, encouraged those struggling to seek out other believers, even in small groups, as a step toward healing. “Worship music is a beautiful way to remind ourselves of God’s goodness,” he added. “Maybe you don’t need to return to the same environment, but find a way to be with other believers. God can heal over time.”

Kory Miller of Red Rocks Worship shared a similar perspective. “The Church will be broken until the day Jesus comes back for His bride, because we are all broken,” he said.

Miller emphasized that despite the flaws in church communities, Jesus remains the reason for coming together. Citing Hebrews 10:25, which highlights the importance of meeting together, he urged those struggling with church hurt to consider returning to a fellowship.

“There’s something that happens when we come together — when your faith joins with mine, with hers, with theirs. We just have more access. I don’t know how to describe it, but it’s powerful.”