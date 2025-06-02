Home News Brandon Lake sweeps K-LOVE Fan Awards, issues call to revival: 'Be the hands and feet of Jesus'

Christian artists Brandon Lake, for KING + COUNTRY and CeCe Winans won big at the 12th-annual K-LOVE Fan Awards, held last week at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Lake led the night with a clean sweep in all four of his nominated categories, including Artist of the Year — his first win in that coveted spot. The South Carolina worship artist also picked up Male Artist of the Year for the third time, Worship Song of the Year for "That's Who I Praise" and Song of the Year for his collaboration with Jelly Roll, "Hard Fought Hallelujah."

Accepting the award for Song of the Year, the 34-year-old artist referred to Jelly Roll as his "brother," adding: "I've got to say, it has been such an honor [to collaborate with Jelly Roll] … he had heard this song, and he said, 'Yes.' He was like, I've been praying for a song like this."

"And then fast forward, we start leading this song together, and he starts saying things like, 'Man, I am a man of faith, but I've never had a song and a person like just give me permission to be so much more honest about my faith.'"

"Revival might come about in the less obvious ways," Lake said. "And I just want to say it doesn't take a platform and a microphone to be a revivalist. You got somebody, a house next to you that may need Jesus. You might be the closest thing to Jesus they're ever gonna experience … so walk across the street [and] be the hands and feet of Jesus — whatever God's called you to do."

With nine total wins to date, Lake ties Lauren Daigle for the second-most K-LOVE Fan Awards in the show's history, behind reigning record-holders for KING + COUNTRY. "Hard Fought Hallelujah," which Lake co-wrote with Steven Furtick, Elevation Worship's Chris Brown, Benjamin Hastings, and Rodrick Simmons, has remained on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for several months.

Speaking to the crowd, Lake said he's "never felt comfortable doing what God's called me to do," adding: "I'm scared every single day. I'm shaking in my boots."

"You see me on King of Hearts tour coming up [and] I will be shaking in my boots," he said. "I'm afraid every single time, but God's with you. He's for you. Let's see a revival sweep across this nation. It's gonna take every single one of us."

"I'm honored. Thank you fans. Thank you for everyone who voted, who shows up to a show, who plays the music, who shares it," Lake said. "I love you. Thank you and thank you, Jesus."

Jelly Roll also celebrated the win in a video message: "Brandon, I love you, brother. I love you so much. But I had to interrupt this moment because, one, we're here at the beautiful, Grand Ole Opry right now, and I'm so sad I'm not there," Jelly Roll said.

"But two, I just found out we won a K-LOVE award. Man, what a beautiful story!" he added. "From a jail cell to a K-LOVE award. ... That is something only God can do himself."

"I don't take this lightly at all," Jelly Roll concluded. "Y'all, I wish I was there. I'm on the road, serving in other ways, but I hope to never miss another one. Love y'all very much."

Other big winners of the night included Australian sibling duo for KING + COUNTRY, who collected their 19th trophy overall and seventh Group of the Year honor.

Luke Smallbone, who fronts the group with his brother, Joel, challenged his fellow musicians to "burn" for God in his acceptance speech before leading the audience in singing "Amazing Grace."

Meanwhile, gospel music icon CeCe Winans earned her first-ever K-LOVE Fan Award, taking home Female Artist of the Year.

Newcomer Leanna Crawford also had a breakthrough moment, winning Breakout Single of the Year for "Still Waters (Psalm 23)," her first No. 1 radio single.

Hosted by a powerhouse lineup — Matthew West, Jeremy Camp, Bart Millard of MercyMe, and Mac Powell — the awards ceremony featured 17 live performances and marked the K-LOVE debut for several up-and-coming artists.

Among the newcomers were Elevation Rhythm, Jamie MacDonald, Patrick Mayberry, and Megan Woods, who all delivered sets alongside Crawford. Jon Reddick performed his first No. 1 hit, "No Fear," with We The Kingdom, then made a surprise return to the stage to join TobyMac for the show's opener, "Nothin' Sweeter."

Camp debuted "No Survivors," the lead single from his upcoming album Deeper Waters, while Powell teamed up with Matt Maher and Steve Hindalong for a worshipful mashup of "God of Wonders" and "Agnus Dei." for KING + COUNTRY and Michael W. Smith also performed his classic "Place In This World," recently re-recorded for the film "Unsung Hero."

Other performers included West, Crowder, Zach Williams, Anne Wilson, Colton Dixon and MercyMe.

Outside the music categories, West took home his third K-LOVE Fan Award for Book Impact with My Story, Your Glory. "The Chosen" (Season 5 theatrical release) won Film Impact, while "House of David" earned TV/Streaming Impact honors. Bestselling author Max Lucado won Podcast Impact for his "Encouraging Word" Podcast, and Oklahoma Sooners softball coach Patty Gasso was recognized with the 2025 Sports Impact award.