Brian ‘Head’ Welch opens wellness centers to help others find healing, ‘body, mind, and spirit’

Evangelist and rock star Brian "Head" Welch announced the opening of a series of wellness centers to help others find healing.

Named Zivel, the performance and recovery suites are designed to help people “function at their best.” Some of the services included at the facilities are saltwater floating, cryotherapy, infrared sauna, oxygen therapy and compression therapy.

Welch, who is a member of the popular rock band Korn, is a recovering drug addict who has found solace in his Christian faith and is receiving therapy similar to what he offers at his wellness centers.

"In 2005, I found healing after years of struggling with addiction, depression, and suicidal ideation," Welch said in a statement. "I consider myself extremely blessed to have been made whole — body, mind and spirit — and I've devoted my life to help others find the healing they deserve."

"The most exciting thing for me about Zivel is that our services can help revitalize every part of a person's life, body, mind and spirit, which again, is what I feel is my life's purpose."

Welch developed the facility with Dr. Matt O’Neill, a physical therapist he first met in 2017 when the doctor went on tour with the band to help them decompress during their gruesome tour schedule. They first launched a parent company in 2018 and Zivel was registered as an LLC later that year.

The spa-like facilities are now opened in Bakersfield, California; Spring Hill, Tennessee; and Melbourne, Florida. Facilities are also planned for Texas, Georgia, Washington State, Arizona, and an additional location in Florida.

“Our goal is to open locations in every state, and eventually around the world to help people young and old. Because Zivel is more than just another spa offering, it is a way of life, where we truly believe that everyone should be treated and feel like a rock star,” O’Neill and Welch shared in the statement.

Welch is gearing up to hit the road with Korn this summer.