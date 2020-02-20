Buttigieg's brother-in-law denounces candidate for advancing ideas ‘against Scripture’

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The brother-in-law of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has denounced the Democratic candidate for claiming it was unbiblical to support President Donald Trump.

At a CNN town hall event in Nevada, Buttigieg was asked whether he believed it was possible for someone to be a Christian and support Trump.

Buttigieg, a devout Episcopalian who is in a same-sex marriage, began cautioning that he did not feel he had a right “to tell other Christians how to be Christians.”

“But I will say,” he said, as reported by CNN, “I can’t find any compatibility between the way this president conducts himself and anything I find in Scripture.”

Pastor Rhyan Glezman, the head of a small congregation in Michigan who is the brother-in-law of Buttigieg, took issue with the candidate’s remarks.

In a recent interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, Glezman argued that it is Buttigieg who is advancing ideas that are “clearly against Scripture.”

“The height of intellectual dishonesty for Pete to make claims that there's no compatibility with being a Christian and voting for Trump, which Pete, in fact, is the one who is pushing agendas and rhetoric that is clearly against Scripture,” stated Glezman.

The pastor went on to also denounce Buttigieg's recent comments on “The View,” when the candidate said that he believed the government should not restrict late-term abortion.

“I'm just in a state of lament when you hear that we have someone running for commander in chief who can't make a moral decision on whether to keep a child after it's already been born or to have it killed,” Glezman told Tucker, labeling the stance “alarming” and “extreme.”

“I encourage Pete, and everyone in America, to read Psalm 139:13-16, where God says in His word that every single person is 'fearfully and wonderfully made' in the image of God. Go to Jeremiah 1:5, where it talks about God knew us before we were ever in our mother's womb.”

Buttigieg has often tried to challenge conservative Christians on moral matters. Last July, he cited Proverbs 14:31 during a debate when going after conservative Christians in Congress who opposed a minimum wage increase.

“And so-called conservative Christian senators right now in the Senate are blocking a bill to raise the minimum wage, when Scripture says that whoever oppresses the poor taunts their maker,” said Buttigieg at the time.

Glezman has been openly critical of his brother-in-law in the past. Last year, the pastor responded to Buttigieg’s argument that the Bible says life does not begin until the first breath.

"I feel a sense of responsibility and stewardship of my faith to stand up and say something, to say, 'No, that's not true,'" said Glezman, as reported by the Washington Examiner at the time.

"God places a very high value on all human life. Everyone is created fearfully and wonderfully in the image of God with intrinsic value. That doesn't start at the first breath, it starts when we enter our mother's womb."