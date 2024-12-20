Home News California man detained in connection with Abundant Life School shooting; guns seized

Authorities detained a California man and seized guns and ammunition from his home in the ongoing investigation into the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin.

The FBI went to the home of Alexander Paffendorf, a 20-year-old man from Carlsbad, California, on Tuesday night in connection with a deadly mass shooting at the private Christian school in Madison earlier this week, according to a gun violence restraining order obtained by San Diego's CBS 8.

Paffendorf is accused of communicating with the Abundant Life shooter, Samantha Rupnow, and planning a second attack that was intended to coincide with the Dec. 16 shooting.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Rupnow, 15, carried out the attack at Abundant Life Christian School, killing a student and a substitute teacher before turning the gun on herself.

The FBI's involvement came following the issuance of the gun violence restraining order by a San Diego Superior Court judge on Dec. 17.

The order revealed that Paffendorf was in contact with Rupnow and was coordinating an attack at an unidentified government building.

Paffendorf, according to the restraining order, confirmed the plot to FBI agents in a subsequent interview.

According to the two-page restraining order from the Carlsbad Police Department, "During an FBI interview, Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building."

FBI agents "saw the messages from Paffendorf to Rupnow," according to the order cited by CBS 8.

FBI agents detained Paffendorf shortly after the restraining order was signed. Neighbors in upscale Carlsbad, located about 35 miles north of San Diego, told reporters they saw a heavy police presence. Officers were reportedly seen carrying a "black gun box" from Paffendorf's residence.

It's not clear whether Paffendorf was arrested or just simply detained, according to an NBC affiliate.

On Wednesday night, the Madison Police Department published a FAQ page for the Abundant Life School shooting, which included an updated timeline for the shooting.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the school at 10:57 a.m. on Dec. 16. The first law enforcement officers entered the building at 11:00 a.m., just three minutes after the initial 911 call. The first 911 call was made by a second-grade teacher, not a student as previously reported.

Madison police also said two firearms were recovered from the school, although only one was used in the shooting.

"We will not be releasing any more information about these firearms at this time," the statement read.

Police say detectives have interviewed both Rupnow's mother and father and had consent to search both of their homes. Both are said to be cooperating with investigators.

While investigators are still working to determine a motive in the shooting, the Madison Police Department website states "there is nothing to suggest" gender identity was a factor.

"There appears to be a combination of many factors right now," the statement reads. "We'll share this information at a later time when it will not jeopardize the investigation."

Madison police also directed any questions about the California arrest to the FBI.

In response to the tragedy, the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI), which accredits Abundant Life Christian School, has expressed grief and is offering support for the victims' families. ACSI has launched a fund to assist those affected by the shooting, ensuring that 100% of donations go directly to the school community.

Dr. Larry Taylor, ACSI president and CEO, said in a statement: "We are praying for those who were injured, the families of the victims, and the entire school community, knowing that the Lord is close to the brokenhearted. We are thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their help. We have always considered the safety of students as one of the highest priorities."

Taylor added that the ACSI accreditation protocol includes "several benchmark indicators" in regard to school security but did not offer details.