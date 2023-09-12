 U.S. |

California mayor receives 'spanking' from drag performer at Democratic fundraiser

By Ian M. Giatti, Christian Post Reporter
Mayor of Burbank, Konstantine Anthony, walks a picket line alongside members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on July 14, 2023. Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors went on strike at midnight July 13, 2023, effectively bringing the giant movie and television business to a halt as they join writers in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years. | MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

For most of Southern California, the city of Burbank is famous for its legendary Hollywood studios, its unique local character, and its not-so-hidden jewel of an airport.

But as of this weekend, Burbank became internationally known for its mayor who received a spanking from a man dressed as a woman.

A viral video shared by Libs of TikTok showed Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony getting smacked with a paddle on his backside at an event sponsored by the Santa Clarita Valley Democrats. 

 

While the initial post stated that Anthony — who is also running for a seat on the county’s Board of Supervisors — “received a spanking from a drag queen in front of children,” the mayor refuted claims that any children were present.

An unverified account under the mayor’s name replied, “Actually, there weren't any children at this private 21+ event. But of course lying is totally on brand for you.”

The video was apparently taken at the Sept. 9 SCV Dems Drag Queen Bingo event, which charged $50 admission and included a disclaimer on the Facebook post that said, “This event is for ages 15 and up. Not suitable for children.”

In a statement to The Christian Post, Anthony reiterated that no children were at the Democratic event.

 “It has been confirmed that no minors were present. All attendees were over 21,” the mayor said in a statement.

The performer from the video advertised the event with a post that read “Roxy’s Got Balls,” adding that the event’s proceeds would benefit the SCV Democrats.

Speaking at a Glendale Unified School District meeting in June, Anthony addressed concerns from parents over school curriculum referring to families with same-sex partners.

“I think there’s a lot of misinformation out there,” he was quoted as saying. “I think people are being propagandized to think that there is more happening in the schools that there isn’t.

In July, Anthony appeared on a local podcast and defended the use of sexually explicit books such as Gender Queer in school libraries in an exchange with a caller: 

"When you say sexualized ideology, do you simply mean a book that has a gay person in it?" Anthony asked.

The caller responded, "No I don't. There's gender ideology and there's also sexualized content ..." 

"What does that mean, someone kissing?" the mayor asked. 

"Have you read Gender Queer?"

"I have read Gender Queer,” said Anthony. 

"You don't find that to be sexualized?" she asked.

"No!"

“Showing how to give oral sex in graphic format?” she asked. 

“It’s not graphic!” the mayor replied.

 

Named by The Associated Press as the most challenged book in school libraries in 2023, Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe features sexually graphic illustrations and includes sexually explicit language.

Ian M. Giatti is a reporter for The Christian Post and the author of BACKWARDS DAD: a children's book for grownups. He can be reached at: ian.giatti@christianpost.com.

Was this article helpful?

Want more articles like this?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone by making a one-time donation today.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In U.S.