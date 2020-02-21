Candace Cameron Bure urges women to use social media platforms during Lent to help girls in poverty

Hollywood actress Candace Cameron Bure has teamed up child sponsorship organization Compassion International to help girls in poverty during Lent by encouraging women to use their social media platforms to promote the cause.

"Lent is an important season for Christians around the world. There are a lot of things we can give up for Lent: sweets, television, gossip, coffee. And those things are great, but what if we gave up our platforms this Lent season?” Bure says in a promotional video for the child sponsorship organization. “What if we gave up what we normally post on social media to speak up on behalf of others, on behalf of girls who’ve never been given a voice?”

Bure and Compassion International launched the Lenten season campaign leading up to Easter Sunday titled, “Help Girls in Poverty with Candace Cameron Bure.” The goal is to get sponsors for girls worldwide who are living in poverty and at risk.

The actress is urging women to use the power of social media to help girls obtain sponsors.

“Last year I had the opportunity to meet two of the girls I sponsor with Compassion International,” Bure wrote on Instagram along with photos of the girls she financially supports. “I immediately fell in love with their precious hearts and love for Jesus, but my heart was broken by the realities they face — just because they’re girls. So I’m dedicating this Lenten season to speaking up for girls in poverty.”



Bure’s campaign encourages participants to find sponsors for three girls. On the first day of Lent, partners would start advocating by posting photos and stories on social media exposing their friends to the child sponsorship program. Anyone who signs up for the campaign will receive photo cards of girls who need sponsors that can be shared in their circles.

“Poverty isn’t fair, but it’s ESPECIALLY unfair to girls. Abuse, trafficking, education discrimination, lack of access to proper feminine hygiene care products — these are all challenges that girls in poverty face just because they’re girls. This year for Lent, I’m speaking up on their behalf,” The “Fuller House” actress declared.

“You can join me by signing up to receive daily text messages and weekly emails focused on the specific challenges that girls in poverty face, as well as how Jesus’ love serves as a perfect model for our response,” she said.

While Bure's campaign is focused on girls, many boys are also seeking sponsors through the program.