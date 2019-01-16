Carl Lentz shares how he responded when 9-y-o son didn't feel like going to church

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz revealed that his son, Roman, was honest about not wanting to attend church. The father taught him a valuable life lesson.

“In my feelings,” Lentz revealed on Instagram Wednesday, “my son recently told me ‘Dad, I don’t feel like going to church. We are there ALL THE TIME.”

The minister said his son's comments were sincere and he proceeded to offer advice that adults need to hear as well.

“I was able to tell him what apparently many of us adults still need to hear: ‘feelings are great. They are important. But they are not the dominant factor in how we live our lives! If our feelings match our convictions? Fantastic. I’ve just found that it’s often that is the exception, not the norm,” he shared.

Lentz explained that most of the incredible things God calls His followers to do never come with an accompanying “good vibe.” The Pentecostal pastor then referenced what Jesus says to do in the Bible.

“Loving your enemy does not always feel good. Sacrificial giving does not always feel good. Forgiving people who hurt you almost NEVER feels right,” Lentz continued.

The leader then responded to his junior’s “cute” remarks.

“Going to church doesn't always feel good! But these things are still RIGHT. When that day comes, when your feelings rage against your conviction, remember how blessed we are to control our feelings, rather than being controlled by them. It’s worth it every time!” the doting father taught.

The Virginia native later explained that his 9-year-old asked if he could greet the congregation during the Sunday service. Roman reluctantly said hello but was happy he did.

“He said, ‘Dad I didn't really feel like it, but I’m glad I did, I think I helped people,’” Lentz echoed his son.

The 40-year-old concluded his post by stating that he wants to stay in his “convictions” and is praying “the same” for his only son.

The edgy pastor frequently admits that his church is not the "stereotypical" house of worship compared to others because they aim to be more inclusive.

"In church, people treat you like you have to change or else," Lentz told the NY Daily News in a 2014 interview, "Our approach is, 'We love you, nothing else.'"

Hillsong NYC church is a branch of the Australian Hillsong church (founded by Brian Houston and his wife, Bobbie, in 1983) that often attracts the attention of many A-list celebrities. Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Kevin Durant and Selena Gomez, to name a few, are all a part of the church.