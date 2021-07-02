Carrie Underwood thanks Pastor David Platt for Bible study at spiritual retreat in Colorado mountains

Country superstar Carrie Underwood took to social media to share highlights from her recent family vacation at a spiritual retreat in the Colorado mountains.

“What a wonderful week we had @windriverranch! We rested, made memories and spent time with other families praising God and all that He has made!” the 38-year-old artist captioned a recent Instagram post with photos from her family trip at Wind River Ranch, a Christian Family Guest Ranch Resort.

“Over a thousand guests pass through our gates each summer to enjoy the stunning scenery and to reconnect with their family and their Heavenly Father during a life-changing week at Wind River Ranch,” reads the description on the resort's website.

The “Cry Pretty” singer shared a slideshow of photos and videos of her family while at the resort. In one photo, she and her husband, Mike Fisher, can be seen riding horses through a flower field.

Underwood's sons, Isaiah and Jacob, had some fun of their own. The proud mom posted pictures of some activities they participated in during the spiritual retreat including archery, horseback riding and petting animals.

Underwood thanked David Platt, the pastor of McLean Bible Church in Washington, D.C., Christian singer Mike Donehey and Steve Stenstrom for “the studying, music and encouragement.”

“It was a week we won’t ever forget!” the singer wrote of her experience.

Underwood and her husband often share their Christian faith. The couple talks extensively about their journey with God in the digital short series by the creators of "I Am Second," "Mike and Carrie: God & Country."

Fisher was first featured in a White Chair short film in 2014 when he detailed his personal and professional struggles and his return to the Christian faith.

"Since first filming with 'I Am Second' six years ago, I have seen God continue to grow my faith as Carrie and I have together walked through the natural joys and struggles of life," Fisher told MovieGuide in 2020. "This new series is not only a continuation of the 2014 White Chair film but hopefully a reminder to individuals of God's faithfulness in all situations."

Earlier this year, Underwood released her first full gospel album, My Savior, to highlight her Christian faith.

"This is an album I have always wanted to record, and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," Underwood said in an interview with Taste of Country at the time.

The faith-filled release debuted at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 list and topped both the Christian and Country music charts upon its release.

My Savior is now Underwood’s ninth-consecutive album to debut at the top of the Billboard Country charts.